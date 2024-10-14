Aircalin flies to Bangkok

BANGKOK, 15 October 2025: New Caledonia’s Aircalin has gained fifth freedom rights that allow it to pick up passengers in Bangkok for the flight to Paris and Noumea on the return sector.

Starting 11 December, the airline will fly to Bangkok twice weekly, making a transit stop in the Thai capital before flying to Paris. This will give Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) its first direct route from the South Pacific island destination.

According to a news report posted by the Pacific Tourism Association, Aircalin sales have already opened for the two flight sectors: Noumea-Bangkok and Bangkok-Paris. The airline will use an A330-900neo aircraft configured with three classes (business, premium economy, and economy) on the Noumea-Paris route, including a Bangkok stop.

Flight schedule outbound

SB500 departs Noumea (NOW) 0145 and arrives in Bangkok BKK at 0755

SB500 departs Bangkok at 0955 and arrives in Paris at 1725 (Wed and Sat)

Flight schedule return

SB501 departs Paris (CDG) at 2030 and arrives in Bangkok at 1440 (plus day).

SB501 departs Bangkok at 1640 and arrives in Noumea at 0630 (plus 2 days)

About Aircalin

Société Aircalin, also known as Air Calédonie International, is the flag carrier of the French collectivity of New Caledonia, with its headquarters in Nouméa.

Hub: La Tontouta International Airport

Founded: September 1983

Nouméa, New Caledonia

Headquarters: Nouméa, New Caledonia

Destinations: 11

Fleet size: 4

(SOURCE: Pacific Tourism Association and Wikipedia).