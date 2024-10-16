AirAsia X flies to Chongqing

KUALA LUMPUR, 17 October 2024: AirAsia X resumes services to China’s famed Mountain City of Chongqing, launching four weekly flights on Wednesday.

Chongqing is famous for its appetising local cuisine, including the iconic fiery mala hotpot. It is also the world’s largest municipality, home to nearly 32 million residents.

The inaugural flight’s (D7808) send-off ceremony was attended by Dato Fam Lee Ee, Chairman of AirAsia X, and Benyamin Ismail, CEO of AirAsia X. The flight departed from Kuala Lumpur at 1935 on Tuesday evening (15 October) with a load factor close to 90% and arrived at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport at 0045 early Wednesday.

The destination is becoming a top choice for solo adventurers and couples seeking short getaways offering a perfect blend of modern urban life and rich historical heritage.

The airline welcomed its first return flight from Chongqing to Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday morning, celebrating this significant milestone in partnership with Tourism Malaysia. Guests aboard flight D7809 enjoyed a warm welcome from Nor Hayati Zainuddin, Deputy Director of Tourism Malaysia and the AirAsia team.

Currently, AirAsia Group operates flights to 19 destinations in China, with more than 60 roundtrip routes.