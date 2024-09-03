Singapore woos Malaysian families

KUALA LUMPUR, 4 September 2024: Singapore Tourism Board (STB) Malaysia embarks on a content campaign to woo Malaysian family travellers to book a holiday in Singapore.

The content positions Singapore as welcoming for families, particularly those with young children. It features a collaboration with Malaysian personalities Farah Nabilah and Elecher Lee to share their family travel experience and the emotive bonds of togetherness created while on holiday in Singapore.

Family travel rebounds

Demand is strong for families looking to travel with their loved ones. According to Agoda’s Family Travel Trend Survey 2022, more than 80% of travellers plan to travel with immediate family, while more than half (52%) are keen to catch up with relatives on vacation. Specifically, for travellers from Malaysia, 35% are said to be more likely to plan two or more family trips a year. Travellers to Singapore can also look forward to many attractive deals to get more value from their next holiday. Those visiting later this year can visit various attractions for the entire family.

What’s new for families

The initiative focuses on new attractions, dining establishments, retail offerings, and a calendar of events for Malaysian families. Key upcoming developments include the expansion of both the Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa integrated resorts — RWS’s SEA Aquarium, which is being transformed into the Singapore Oceanarium, the rejuvenation of Mandai Wildlife Reserve’s parks and the addition of the Mandai Rainforest Resort, as well as upgrades at The Palawan Sentosa with the brand new Sentosa Sensoryscape, which offers an immersive, multi-sensorial journey for adults and kids alike.

Singapore’s proximity and ease of travel make it a popular destination for family holidays. From January to June 2024, close to 600,000 visitors came from Malaysia, ranked as Singapore’s fourth top source market. The family segment has rebounded post-pandemic and contributed enormously to Singapore’s visitor arrivals.

“Families with young children are a key segment in the Malaysian market, and we believe Singapore is an ideal destination for their holiday needs. We are just a short flight away, and it’s easy for families to get around our city to enjoy a wide range of family-friendly experiences,” shared STB Executive Director, Southeast Asia Terrence Voon. “With Singapore’s convenience and peace of mind, we believe family travellers can focus on what really matters – enjoying precious moments and building lasting memories together.”

Families reconnect

The campaign’s content stars Farah Nabilah and Elecher Lee and their families, showcasing how Malaysian families can travel to Singapore as an annual holiday spot to reconnect and create moments. Both personalities spotlight family experiences that are quintessentially Singaporean, from iconic attractions to hidden gems, where the ordinary is made extraordinary. Farah and Elecher also share personal stories of their family vacations in Singapore, showcasing how each experience, activity, and moment spent together was an opportunity to create memories with their loved ones.

