Tour East posts management changes

SINGAPORE, 4 September 2024: Tour East Group announces a leadership change as Kei Satoh takes over as Managing Director and General Manager of Tour East Singapore (1996) Pte Ltd, effective 1 September.

He assumes the leadership at the Singapore office following Dominic Ong’s departure to pursue a new career path.

Kei Satoh takes on a dual role.

In addition to his role in Singapore, Satoh will continue to serve as Head of Tour East Group.

“These dual roles will enable us to further consolidate our global sales efforts while maintaining our commitment to excellence in all Tour East destinations,” the company press statement explained.

Satoh is no stranger to Singapore, having spent six years in the Lion City before moving to Thailand in 2018 to lead Tour East Thailand.

Kei Satoh (Back row: Fourth from left) with Tour East’s Singapore team.

His extensive experience with Tour East’s key source markets will be invaluable in driving growth and ensuring regional operational excellence.

“We are confident that under Satoh’s leadership, Tour East Singapore will reach new heights and continue to be successful and innovative,” the statement concluded.