Ritz Carlton names launch team

BANGKOK, 24 September 2024: The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok, which opens in Thailand’s capital this November, has hired six seasoned hospitality experts for its management team.

The 260-room Ritz Carlton, managed by Marriott International Luxury Group, overlooks the city’s Lumpini Park.

From left to right: Lewis Quinn, Leon Chan, Tina Liu, Evelyne Hahang, Clément Larre, Glen Cooper.

The newly appointed General Manager, Tina Liu, has 24 years of experience with Marriott. Fluent in Thai, Liu was recognised as Asia Pacific’s first female General Manager for Marriott’s W Hotels.

The Ritz Carlton Bangkok named Lewis Quinn its hotel manager. His 15-plus-year hospitality career has taken him to Switzerland, the US, Singapore, the Maldives, and Thailand.

Evelyne Hahang joins as the hotel’s Director of Rooms and brings with her 15 years in hospitality in the UK, France, Australia, and Thailand.

Leon Chan joins the management team as the Director of Sales & Marketing. Singaporean-born Chan has 15 years of experience in hospitality sales and business development at hotels in Singapore and Hong Kong. He joins Ritz Carlton Bangkok from a previous position in China.

Clément Larre joins as the Director of F&B, and the appointment of executive chef goes to Chef Glen Cooper.