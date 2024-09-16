PATA kicks off its career fair project

BANGKOK, September 17, 2024: The inaugural PATA Youth Symposium and Career Fair 2024 welcomed over 200 local and international youth, as well as industry delegates from 12 destinations.

Hosted by Dusit Thani College and organised by the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), the event underscored the vital role of nurturing the next generation of tourism leaders. The event featured presentations, panel discussions, and roundtable talks led by international thought leaders and tourism educators, fostering meaningful engagement with students. The career fair segment also provided students with opportunities to secure positions within prestigious organisations.

The symposium was officiated by PATA Chair Peter Semone, whose welcome remarks addressed the future of Asia Pacific travel and the tourism industry’s technological advancements.

He stated: “As a new generation of talent is being trained, keeping pace with rapid technological development and leveraging it to enhance the traveller’s experience while preserving the true value of human-to-human service. We hope to support this generation’s journey into the workforce by equipping them with the tools and knowledge needed to excel and remain competitive in this ever-evolving industry.”

“The PATA Youth Symposium and Career Fair 2024 serves as a powerful convergence of young, passionate minds and seasoned industry professionals, fostering a transformative exchange of ideas and experiences,” said PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid. “We take immense pride in nurturing the next generation of tourism leaders, as we believe their growth is vital to driving innovation and ensuring the sustainability of our industry. This edition of the youth symposium is dedicated to empowering students with opportunities to engage directly with the industry, offering them the invaluable experience needed to shape the future of global tourism.”

Dusit Thani College’s Dean of International Programmes, Simon Lloyd noted in his opening remarks: “As students from various schools and destinations across Southeast Asia gather here at PATA Youth Symposium and Career Fair 2024, we are committed to providing a platform for youth to share ideas, learn from each other’s experiences, and drive the advancement of the travel and tourism industry.”

To ensure that the perspectives of the new generation play a pivotal part in the workforce’s strategic planning and future development, youth participants engaged in roundtable discussions to share their insights on the tourism workforce with their peers and present their collective viewpoints to experienced industry professionals.

During the afternoon, a career fair segment invited students to meet representatives from leading Asia Pacific tourism and hospitality companies.