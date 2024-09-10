MH opens ticket sales for Paris flights

KUALA LUMPUR, 11 September 2024: Despite temporarily reducing some flight operations until December 2024 to address supply chain and technical issues, Malaysia Airlines (MH) confirms it will launch direct flights to Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) in Paris in March 2025.

Malaysia Airlines will commence flights to Paris on 22 March 2025, claiming it will be a crucial milestone in its European expansion.

Photo credit: Malaysia Airlines. Ticket sales for Paris flights officially opened at the airline’s MATTA Fair pavilion. (Sixth from left) Dersenish Aresandiran, Datuk Captain Izham Ismail and Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi).

To celebrate the return of Kuala Lumpur to Paris flights after an eight-year pause, the airline unveiled its “Time for Paris” campaign, with ticket sales opening on 6 September 2024. In addition, the introductory all-in return fare of MYR3,699 was also on sale in-person at the MATTA Fair from 6 to 8 September at the airline’s pavilion.

The airline will operate four weekly flights from Kuala Lumpur to Paris starting 22 March 2025 and increasing to daily flights during the summer timetable from 29 March to 30 October 2025. The airline will deploy A350-900XWBs to serve the route.

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) Group Managing Director Datuk Izham Ismail said: “With additional widebody aircraft arriving in Q4, we are ready to bring this long-awaited city back to our network. Launching direct services from Kuala Lumpur to Paris reaffirms our position as the flagship airline and strengthens our role as the gateway to Asia and beyond. This route will be served by our state-of-the-art A350-900 aircraft, which already operates on key routes like London and Doha.”

Flight schedule

Flight MH021 will depart Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 2340 and arrive in Paris (CDG) at 0640 plus a day.

Flight MH020 will depart Paris at 1125 and arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 0610 plus a day.