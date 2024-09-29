LH names new Asia Pacific VP

SINGAPORE, 30 September 2024: Lufthansa Group confirms Felipe Bonifatti’s appointment as Vice President of Asia Pacific and joint Ventures East.

Based in Singapore’s Lufthansa Group regional headquarters, Bonifatti will lead all commercial activities, including joint venture sales, in the Asia Pacific region, effective 1 November 2024.

Photo credit: Lufthhansa Group. Felipe Bonifatti.

He is currently the Senior Director of South America & Caribbean, based in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

His aviation career began in 1992, and he has held various senior positions with Lufthansa Group across Latin America, Africa and the Caribbean.

Appointed General Manager of Equatorial Guinea and Sao Tome and Principe, Bonifatti was subsequently promoted to General Manager of Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.

Subsequently, he was appointed General Manager of Central America & the Caribbean, where he successfully opened Lufthansa Group’s first operation in Central America. Further promotions led to Bonifatti assuming the positions of Senior Director and Head of Sales Mexico, Central America & Caribbean.