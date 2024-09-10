JW Marriott unveils first hotel in HCMC

HO CHI MINH CITY, 11 September 2024: JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio, unveils its first property in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, with the opening of JW Marriott Hotel & Suites Saigon.

Located at the junction of Hai Ba Trung Street and Le Duan Boulevard, with a direct connection to the popular mPlaza Saigon, the 565-key, dual-tower property stands in the centre of District 1, the city’s commercial and cultural hub famed for its Ben Thanh Market, Notre Dame Cathedral, and Reunification Palace.

The hotel comprises two separate towers; the 21-story hotel tower features 305 rooms and suites, while the 31-story residential tower houses 260 one to three-bedroom suites, all offering panoramic views of the city’s skyline and Saigon River.

Vietnam’s commercial capital, Ho Chi Minh City, is one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic corporate events destinations. JW Marriott Hotel & Suites Saigon intends to achieve its market share in business events with a 1,200 sqm conference and banquet space, including a grand ballroom, a pre-function area, and six meeting rooms.

Hotel facilities will include an elevated outdoor pool, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, and Spa by JW with seven treatment rooms, whirlpools, steam rooms, and saunas. Five dining locations include an all-day dining venue and Chinese and Italian restaurants.