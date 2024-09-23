Etihad reports August 2024 traffic statistics

SINGAPORE UAE, 24 September 2024: Etihad Airways flew 1.7 million passengers and achieved an average load factor of 89% across the month, reflecting a robust performance during the summer holiday season, the airline reported in its August 2024 traffic statistics released last week.

Etihad Airways CEO Antonoaldo Neves commented on the results:

“Our passenger numbers in August increased significantly compared to last year, demonstrating our continued growth momentum.

“Year-to-date, we have welcomed 12 million passengers, an increase of 36% compared to the previous year. As of August 2024, our rolling 12-month passenger count reached more than 17 million, almost 70% higher than the full year 2022.

The airline reported a healthy passenger load factor of 89% for August 2024, even though it had expanded capacity compared to 2023.

“This robust performance, particularly during the holiday period, underscores the growing preference for Etihad among travellers,” the CEO reported.

“The fleet has grown to 95 aircraft, up from 79 in the same period last year. The addition of 16 new aircraft in the past year is a result of the ambition and commitment of the entire company, working together to achieve this in exceptional time while consistently delivering a load factor exceeding 86%.”

In August, the airline introduced its last two of the six A321neos due for delivery in 2024 to the fleet and is now flying to 10 more destinations compared to August last year.

“This expansion enhances our network and supports Abu Dhabi’s position as a global aviation hub and a major destination for tourists worldwide,” he concluded.

August traffic statistics