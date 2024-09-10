SINGAPORE, 11 September 2024: Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has introduced four weekly flights to Antananarivo, Madagascar, a linked service routed via the Seychelles to boost international travel to and from Madagascar.

The arrival of EK707 was celebrated last week with a water canon salute at Ivato International Airport, followed by an exclusive event for VIPs, government officials, industry guests, and media. His Excellency, Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic of Madagascar and the First Lady greeted the Emirates delegation, led by Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer; Adil Al Ghaith, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations, Gulf, Middle East and Central Asia; Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President of Emirates SkyCargo and Sami Aqil Abdullah, Senior Vice President of Emirates Airport Services Outstation and Business Support.

Captain Bruce Pope, a Canadian national, and First Officer Solo Chuk, a Malagasy pilot who has been flying for Emirates for 14 years, command the inaugural flight to Antananarivo. The inaugural flight operated with an almost full passenger load from Mahe, Seychelles, taking advantage of the enhanced travel options available on the linked service by merging two trips into one.

Following the welcome ceremony, Adnan Kazim, along with senior representatives, showcased the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft flying on the route in a three-class configuration* to His Excellency President Rajoelina along with a group of dignitaries, government representatives, media, guests and members of the travel industry. The aircraft features eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class and 310 spacious seats in Economy Class.

His Excellency Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic of Madagascar, said: “In just four months, through shared determination and hard work, we have successfully launched this long-awaited inaugural flight between Dubai and Antananarivo with Emirates. This is a historic moment for Madagascar, and I am convinced that it will act as a catalyst and a true lever for tourism and economic development in our country. Madagascar opens its skies to Emirates, and through Emirates, Madagascar opens itself to the world. Together, let’s continue to dream, build, and grow for the good of our nation.”

Commenting on the start of operations, Adnan Kazim said: “Madagascar is a new and exciting destination on our vast global network, unlocking a world of natural wonders, rare and diverse wildlife, and a rich, vibrant culture. As the Malagasy government continues to grow its tourism industry to attract 1 million tourists by 2028, we proudly support this vision by enhancing connectivity and premium travel options to encourage more international travellers to discover the island.”

EK707 departs from Dubai to Seychelles at 0855, arriving in Mahe at 1335**, and continues to Antananarivo to land at 1650. The return flight EK708 departs Antananarivo at 1835, landing in Mahe at 2220, and taking off from Mahe at 2350 to Dubai, landing at 0420 the next day. The four-weekly service operates on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. The flight times have been scheduled to optimise connections to and from key points in Europe, the Far East, West Asia and the Middle East/GCC, streamlining international travel to and from Madagascar.

Fly Better with inflight services

Delivering on its global fly better promise, Emirates provides an outstanding travel experience with elevated comfort and thoughtful touches in every class. Passengers can dine on regionally inspired multi-course menus curated by a team of award-winning chefs, which are complimentary in every class. On the Mahe-Antananarivo leg of the inaugural flight, passengers in First and Business Class were treated to tropical fruit plates featuring local produce and a specially crafted Vanilla Mojito, drawing inspiration directly from Madagascar Vanilla, muddled with coconut water, mint, lime, rum and soda water.

Enhancing premium travel options, Emirates is the only airline operating in Madagascar with three dedicated travel classes, including First Class, featuring true inflight luxury, on the Mahe-Antananarivo leg. Akin to a private hotel room in the clouds, passengers travelling in First Class can indulge in sumptuous ala carte cuisine and free-flowing premium beverages in private closed-door suites.

Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment platform, ice, is available on every screen in all classes, offering over 6,500 entertainment channels in multiple languages. French speakers can enjoy the 363 Hollywood movies dubbed in French or one of the 62 iconic French originals such as Anatomie d’une chute, The 400 Blows, The Chorus, Jules and Jim, while music lovers can tune in to the albums and playlists featuring artists such as Aya Nakamura, Dadju, Maître Gims, Kendji Girac, Vitaa & Slimane, Johnny Hallyday, Françoise Hardy, and Michel Sardou.

Explore Treasure Island

As the world’s fourth largest island, Madagascar offers travellers with a flair for adventure a unique experience. Home to a wealth of precious biodiversity, with some of the world’s rarest plant and animal species, and boasting three World Heritage UNESCO sites, travellers can expect stunning scenery, rich culture and once-in-a-lifetime wildlife excursions.

To protect the intricacies of the natural world, Madagascar encourages ecotourism. This enables visitors to immerse themselves in the abundance of nature, embrace the local culture, and respect the environment. Tickets can be booked now on emirates.com or via travel agents.

*Exact specifications of Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on the route may differ slightly.

**All times are local.