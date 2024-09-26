BANGKOK, 27 September 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, and Varivana Resort Koh Phangan Company Limited have signed a Hotel Management Agreement for Varivana Resort Koh Phangan.

This agreement marks Centara’s debut property on the island and highlights the company’s ongoing dedication to expansion in the world’s most sought-after destinations.

Varivana Resort Koh Phangan, a 39-key boutique property, commenced operations under Centara’s management on 16 September. The resort opened its doors in January 2020 and has already garnered acclaim for its distinctive loft-style design and commitment to providing an exceptional guest experience.

“We are thrilled to welcome Varivana Resort Koh Phangan into our portfolio,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts CEO Thirayuth Chirathivat.

“This property’s unique design and dedication to quality align perfectly with our vision to offer diverse and memorable experiences to our guests. Koh Phangan’s rising popularity as a leisure and workation destination makes this an exciting addition to our collection.”

Varivana Resort Koh Phangan Company Limited’s owner, Hongnapa Lawanangkul, stated: “Partnering with Centara Hotels & Resorts marks an exciting new chapter for Varivana Resort. We believe this collaboration will further elevate our unique offering and introduce more travellers to the exceptional experience our tropical hideaway provides on this beautiful island.”

Drawing inspiration from its name, with “Vari” meaning sea and “Vana” meaning mountain, Varivana Resort Koh Phangan embodies a harmonious blend of nature and modern comfort. As “the place where the mountains meet the sea,” this serene retreat offers guests panoramic views of the lush landscape and the glistening waters of the Gulf of Thailand, a 28-metre rooftop saltwater infinity pool, a rejuvenating spa, and stunning restaurant and bar. With easy access to Thong Sala Pier and an array of island adventures such as cycling, snorkelling, island-hopping excursions, and the world-famous Full Moon party, Varivana Resort masterfully blends privacy and relaxation with the thrill of local exploration.

For more information, visit Centara’s website at https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/