CLS Holiday sells AirAsia mystery tour

HONG KONG, 24 September 2024: Asia’s first blind-box-style tour, organised by AirAsia and Hong Kong-based CLS Holiday, took off from Hong Kong last Friday. Twenty guests were on the surprise ‘No Clue Escape’ journey to the Indian Ocean island paradise of the Maldives, with a short stopover in Kuala Lumpur.

AirAsia and CLS Holiday announced the ‘No Clue Escape’ last month, inviting guests to sign up for the surprise trip without revealing the actual destination.

The group only discovered their mystery destination after they boarded AirAsia flight AK139 from Hong Kong to Kuala Lumpur.

AirAsia created special blind boxes and unique souvenirs as teasers for each guest on the special flight. he ‘No Clue Escape’ group departed from Hong Kong International Airport at 1155 on an AirAsia flight to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia before connecting to their final destination the Maldives.

Throughout their five-day stay in the Maldives, guests stayed at Bandos Maldives.

Through the “No Clue Escape” campaign, AirAsia aims to enhance awareness amongst travellers in Hong Kong for the airline brand and its extensive network across Asia and the Pacific. Travellers can access up to 130 destinations in the AirAsia network. Hong Kong is connected to all of AirAsia’s key hubs, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Manila, and soon Jakarta, from which guests can connect to destinations across Asia, Australia, and Africa.

The ‘No Clue Escape’ tour marks CLS Holiday’s inaugural partnership venture with AirAsia. The mystery package costs HKD4,888 (including tax) and covers return airfares, 20kg of luggage, meals, accommodation, and local transportation.

CLS Holiday is a new venture by Flyagain Travel Limited and part of the renowned travel website Flyagain.la.

The AirAsia Hong Kong to Maldives flight is a FlyThru service with a seamless connection in Kuala Lumpur. The Fly-Thru is an AirAsia service that conveniently connects passengers’ flights from one AirAsia flight to another without the hassle of collecting bags at the transit hub. It is also available at selected transit stations.

AirAsia currently operates direct flights in Hong Kong/Macau to Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu, Penang, Bangkok (Don Mueang), Chiang Mai and Manila, and will soon launch its first flights to Jakarta and Bali, Indonesia this October, marking the first low-cost carrier providing direct services between Hong Kong and Indonesia.