BANGKOK 4 September 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts announces its exclusive ‘East Coast Escape’ offer, inviting travellers to explore the diverse beauty of Thailand’s eastern coast with unprecedented savings at participating hotels in Pattaya, Rayong, Trat and the island of Koh Chang.

From today to 20 November 2024, CentaraThe1 members can book stays until 20 December 2024 at selected properties along Thailand’s eastern shores, enjoying 25% discounts on eligible rate plans at Centara Nova Hotel Pattaya and COSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach. This limited-time offer represents an additional 10% savings on top of usual member privileges.

Members can also enjoy an increased 20% discount for stays at Centara Pattaya Hotel, Centara Chaan Talay Resort & Villas Trat, Centara Sonrisa Residences & Suites Sriracha, Centara Koh Chang Tropicana Resort, and Centara Q Resort Rayong. Each property offers unparalleled service, modern amenities, and Centara’s signature warm Thai hospitality.

Whether seeking a fun-filled family holiday, a romantic retreat, or a coastal adventure with friends, the ‘East Coast Escape’ caters to all travellers in one of Thailand’s most beautiful regions.

Guests are invited to discover the array of sophisticated room types, delightful restaurants and bars, contemporary facilities, outdoor swimming pools and water playgrounds, and more that make Centara ‘The Place to Be’.

CentaraThe1 members can sign in to their online accounts before booking to take advantage of these fantastic offers. Non-members can sign up for free in less than a minute at www.centarathe1.com.

To learn more about ‘East Coast Escape’ visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/east-coast-escape-2024