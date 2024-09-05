KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia, 6 September 2024: The recent Miss World Beauty With A Purpose Tour concluded an impactful visit to Sabah, leaving an indelible mark on the community and significantly promoting Sabah tourism.

The initiative, led by Julia Morley CBE, CEO and Chairman of the Miss World Organisation, and Sean Wong, CEO of HyperLive Entertainment, featured the reigning Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszkova from the Czech Republic and Miss World Malaysia 2023 Saroop Roshi. They successfully highlighted the mission of Beauty With A Purpose while showcasing Sabah’s natural beauty and cultural richness.

During its stay in Sabah, the Miss World team engaged in activities to make a positive difference in the lives of Sabah’s residents by raising global awareness about the region’s unique attractions.

One of the key highlights of the tour was the ‘Sail Malaysia Tuaran Beach Cleaning’ event, which Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Environment Sabah and Chairman of the Sabah Tourism Board, attended.

Volunteers led by Tuaran Rally of Sail Malaysia and teams from Shangri-la Rasa Ria Resort, MOEA, and Discover Sabah Digital collected 402 kg of rubbish, showcasing a solid commitment to preserving Sabah’s pristine coastline.

The Miss World team, alongside the 2024 Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan (UNK) winners and the UNK national committees led by Tindarama Joanna Datuk Kitingan, provided crucial disaster relief packages and assisted with home clean-up efforts for flood-affected homes in Kg. Pogunon. This initiative was supported by generous contributions from Discover Sabah Digital, Media Works Solutions, Everrise Supermarket, and Bataras Sdn Bhd, with the H3ROS 4×4 Club Sabah ensuring timely aid delivery. The Miss World Malaysia Organization has also pledged to raise MYR30,000 to support the affected families.

In their ongoing efforts to promote environmental sustainability, the Miss World team planted trees in collaboration with Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK).

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Environment Sabah, under the leadership of Minister YB Datuk Christina Liew, supported the Miss World team’s five-day visit, acknowledging its importance in promoting Sabah and advancing meaningful social causes. The Miss World team’s activities and efforts will be featured in the ‘Beauty With A Purpose’ documentary, highlighting the region’s warm-hearted residents, stunning landscapes, and rich cultural heritage.

