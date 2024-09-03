Amora sets Australian target

SYDNEY, 4 September 2024: Amora Hotels & Resorts, a Thai family-owned company, aspires to fly its flag in every state capital across Australia, in addition to the three properties it operates in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne; Australia has six states.

Tamer Habib, a former senior executive with Starwood, Rydges, and Stamford Hotels & Resorts and currently Amora Hotels & Resorts’ Vice President of Operations, heads the drive to reach its Australian target, which would add hotels in Adelaide (South Australia), Perth (Western Australia) and Hobart (Tasmania).

Amora Hotels & Resorts regional office in Sydney is headed by Tamer Habib, VP of Operations (centre) and supported by Narej Farik, Group Director, Commercial & Business Development (left); and Hemant Dadlani, Group Executive Chef (right).

Amora operates three hotels in Australia: Amora Hotel Jamison Sydney, Amora Hotel Riverwalk Melbourne, and Amora Hotel Brisbane. The latter debuted in March 2024 following an AUD25 million (USD16.4 million) rebranding and refurbishment. All three Amora properties in Australia command prime CBD locations, and the company is now pursuing an ambitious strategy that will see it establish a presence in the centre of every state capital within five years.

Habib recently opened the hotel group’s new regional office in Sydney and has helped to appoint a series of hoteliers for key leadership positions, including group director of development, group financial controller, group purchasing manager, group executive chef, and group director of human resources.

Narej Farik, Group Director for Commercial & Business Development, supports the expansion of the group’s portfolio.

Hemant Dadlani has been appointed as Amora’s Group Executive Chef.

“One of our core strengths is that we are an owner-operator, so we can control every aspect of our experience. And this will continue as we expand. We are mainly seeking rebrandings and refurbishments, as well as potential conversions. Crucially, every Amora property has to be in a prime location and operated under our brand. Our newly-opened regional office in Sydney is making it easier to consolidate our operational processes, which, in turn, is driving our sales, revenue and profitability and providing a solid platform for our future growth,” Habib stated.

Amora owns and operates six hotels and resorts — three in Thailand and three in Australia – all under the Amora brand. The properties in Thailand are in Bangkok, Phuket, and Chiang Mai.

About Amora Group

Amora Group is a family-owned business established by businessman and entrepreneur Dr Tanapun Siriphatrawan in 1997 with the launch of Amora Hotel Riverwalk Melbourne. Currently, the group owns and operates six properties in Australia and Thailand. The portfolio comprises Amora Beach Resort Phuket, Amora Neoluxe Hotel Bangkok, Amora Hotel Chiang Mai, Amora Hotel Jamison Sydney, Amora Hotel Brisbane and Amora Hotel Riverwalk Melbourne.