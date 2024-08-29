BANGKOK, 30 August 2024: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, the hotel arm of Dusit International and Generator and Freehand Hotels, an award-winning developer and operator of experiential hostels and boutique hotels in Europe and the USA, have entered a strategic partnership to synergise their development resources to pursue sustainable international growth for their respective brands.

Under the partnership, Generator and Freehand Hotels will leverage their extensive networks and strengths in developing lifestyle hybrid accommodation models in the affordable lifestyle segment in Europe and the USA to seek opportunities to introduce Dusit Hotels and Resorts in key European destinations such as London, Paris, and Rome and popular stateside destinations such as New York, Miami, and Los Angeles.

Similarly, Dusit Hotels and Resorts will leverage its presence in Asia and the Middle East to seek opportunities to introduce Generator and Freehand’s award-winning boutique hotel-hostel hybrid model in prime city destinations such as Bangkok, Manila, Kyoto, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi and renowned island retreats such as Phuket and Bali.

“It’s a real win-win situation for both companies,” said Dusit International Vice President of Global Development Siradej Donavanik. “It broadens our development horizons without compromising our existing brand portfolios, allowing us to capitalise on prospects that might not align with our current brand offerings. We are delighted to collaborate with Generator and Freehand and look forward to breaking new ground with many exciting new signings ahead.”

Alongside its established brand lineup, which includes Dusit Thani (luxury), DusitD2 (lifestyle/midscale), Dusit Princess (midscale), Dusit Suites (upscale/long stay), and ASAI Hotels (affordable lifestyle), Dusit recently introduced two new brands: Devarana — Dusit Retreats (wellness luxury) and Dusit Collection (bespoke luxury). Generator and Freehand will explore development opportunities for all of these brands.

Generator and Freehand Hotels CEO Alastair Thomann said: “This groundbreaking partnership marks an exciting new chapter in our companies’ growth trajectory. Dusit’s unique blend of tradition and innovation aligns perfectly with our vision for delivering culturally rich experiences for inspired travellers worldwide.”

One of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, Dusit’s portfolio currently spans 18 countries and comprises 57 hotels operating under Dusit Hotels and Resorts and 244 luxury villas under Elite Havens, the leading provider of luxury villa rentals in Asia, which Dusit acquired in 2018. More than 60 Dusit Hotels and Resorts are in the pipeline worldwide.

Generator and Freehand oversees 21 global properties in Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, the UK, and North America.

About Dusit Hotels and Resorts

Dusit Hotels and Resorts is the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies. The group’s portfolio of hotels, resorts, and luxury villas includes more than 300 properties operating under eight brands (Devarana—Dusit Retreats, Dusit Thani, Dusit Suites, Dusit Collection, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) in 18 countries worldwide.

Learn more on dusit.com

About Dusit International

Dusit International, or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT), is a leading hospitality group established in 1948 and listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct business units: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, Dusit Hospitality Education, Dusit Foods, Dusit Estate, and Hospitality-Related Services. Learn more on dusit-international.com