Boracay offers Muslim travellers a beach

MANILA, 3 September 2024: Boracay will experiment with a special beach for Muslim travellers, the Philippines News Agency reports this week, quoting Department of Tourism (DOT) officials who are promoting inclusive tourism on the famous holiday island.

The PNA report suggests authorities will establish a “private cove for Muslim women as part of the Boracay Newcoast project. The site could be open for Muslim female travellers as early as 10 September.

PNA quotes DOT Undersecretary for Muslim Affairs Myra Paz Valderrosa-Abubakar, saying: “Some Muslims can swim in public, but other Muslims prefer swimming in a private area… I’m sure those Muslims swimming in public, if they have a choice, (would also prefer that) because at present they don’t have a choice”.

Foreign diplomats based in the Philippines, including the ambassadors of Malaysia and Brunei, first suggested the initiative.

The DOT official suggested a site has already been identified in Boracay Newcoast, a resort area in the northeast region of Boracay that also houses the Savoy, a hotel that recently secured a Halal kitchen certification.

PNA reported that “making the Philippines Muslim-friendly is one of the priority thrusts of the DOT to diversify its tourism products based on the National Tourism Development Plan for 2023-2028.”

(SOURCE: PNA)