Vietnam Airlines expands fleet and routes

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, 9 August: Vietnam Airlines took delivery of its fifth Boeing 787-10 aircraft, the 30th widebody aircraft to join the carrier’s fleet, and is preparing to fly an A321 on a direct Hanoi-Phnom Penh route, late October.

Vietnam Airlines operates nearly 100 aircraft, including five Boeing 787-10s, 11 Boeing 787-9s, and 14 Airbus A350s in its widebody category.

The airline mainly deploys widebody aircraft on flights to Northeast Asia, Europe, Australia, and the US, as well as between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The latest 787-10 Dreamliner has a two-class configuration with 24 business class seats and 343 in economy class.

Vietnam Airlines Executive Vice President Dang Anh Tuan commented: “Vietnam Airlines is committed to upgrading and expanding its fleet. We aim to provide the highest levels of passenger comfort and fulfil our mission of connecting Vietnam with the world, significantly supporting economic and social development.”

A321 flights to Phnom Penh

Meanwhile, the airline confirmed it will start direct flights between Hanoi and Phnom Penh on 27 October using an A321 aircraft. It will offer four weekly flights departing Hanoi on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday through to 31 March 2025.

According to the airline’s advance timetable information, reservations for the new service opened last week, but a booking search failed to find travel dates for November on the airline’s website. However, a Skyscanner search delivered a booking option on Vietnam Airlines via OTAs with a roundtrip fare of SGD238 for November travel dates. The northern hemisphere winter timetable is from 27 October 2024 to 31 March 2025

The route is currently served exclusively by Cambodia Angkor Air, which flies daily using an A320. Skyscanner quotes a roundtrip fare of SGD493.

Flight schedule

Flight VN923 departs Hanoi (HAN) at 1710 and arrives in Phnom Penh (PNH) at 1905.

Flight VN922 departs Phnom Penh at 2000 and arrives in Hanoi at 2155.