Etihad reintroduces A380 flights

SINGAPORE, 13 August 2024: Etihad Airways has confirmed it will start flying its A380 double-decker from Abu Dhabi to London, New York, and Paris on 1 November and to Singapore on 1 February 2025.

“We are thrilled to announce that our iconic A380 aircraft will begin serving the Singapore route early next year,” said Etihad Airways Chief Executive Officer Antonoaldo Neves. “This aircraft provides our business and leisure travellers with an exceptional flying experience and seamless connections to our Middle East, European, and North American networks.”

Etihad will fly its A380 to Singapore effective 1 February 2025.

The A380 economy class offers more comfortable seating arrangements, such as 68 seats with four inches more legroom and 337 Smart seats featuring Etihad’s innovative fixed-wing headrests and large pillows.

On the upper deck, Business Studios feature 70 private spots, complemented by The Lobby lounge area. Each Business Studio has premium amenities designed by Armani/Casa and Wi-Fi connectivity, ensuring a luxurious travel experience.

The first Apartments are luxurious, with nine private spaces, designer tableware, leather chairs, and a large ottoman bed. First-class guests also receive personal amenities and can enjoy an exclusive shower room.

The Residence

The Residence features a private living room, bedroom, and ensuite bathroom, complete with a shower at 40,000 feet. Guests can indulge in a culinary journey with an à la carte menu, served on designer tableware in the private living room.

Thailand

Etihad is boosting flights to Thailand to 41 per week from 27 October 2024, offering a three-times daily service to Bangkok up from 17 per week. Additionally, Etihad will add more flights to Phuket, Thailand’s popular island destination in South Thailand, increasing from 14 to 20 flights weekly. The latest frequencies are now open for bookings.