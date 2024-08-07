Sun and Moon shines in TA Network

SINGAPORE, 8 August 2024: Cambodia’s leading hotel group, Sun and Moon (SMH), has inked a strategic partnership with Trip Affiliates Network to increase direct bookings through preferred travel agents, wholesalers, and corporate clients.

Sun & Moon Hotels Group Director of Sales & Marketing Rithy KRUY commented: “TA Network has enabled Sun and Moon Hotels to manage conservative wholesale contracts digitally with full functionality, making our B2B operations faster.

“We can efficiently manage dynamic rates, like an OTA, and work with dynamic wholesalers. We are excited to have instant access to all major channels integrated with the TA Network ecosystem.”

SMH will streamline inventory management by reducing manual errors in hotel contract maintenance. This automation will help prevent overbooking and underbooking issues.

TA Network’s digital payment solutions, including virtual cards and bank accounts, will enable seamless global transactions while improving payment processes and reducing cross-border and foreign exchange fees. The integration will allow SMH to manage wholesale contracts digitally, improving efficiency in lead time, booking windows, and stay pattern promotions. Being part of the TA Network travel ecosystem further builds distribution channels with integrated connectivities and channels.

TA Network Regional Director of Partnerships & Growth David Lai added: “Hotels are increasingly looking for dynamic tools to enhance direct online booking partnerships with preferred agents and corporates, utilising process automation solutions and seamless online payment services.”