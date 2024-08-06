SINGAPORE, 7 August 2024: Pandaw is rolling out the red carpet with refreshed Christmas and New Year sailings across Indian and Mekong region destinations scheduled for late December 2024 to early January 2025.

With no single supplement, specially crafted festive menus and festive onboard entertainment, three Pandaw expeditions celebrate Christmas and New Year on iconic rivers in India and Southeast Asia.

To book, visit pandaw.com or contact the Pandaw sales team at [email protected]

Here are the three river cruises headlining festive season celebrations

Vietnam and Cambodia

Classic Mekong Upstream

21 Dec 2024 – 28 Dec 2024

Pandaw’s Classic Mekong expedition sails from central Saigon. Embarking or disembarking in Vietnam’s bustling metropolis, the seven-night expedition takes intrepid travellers along the mighty Mekong River through the vast delta rich in human life and endeavours to the serene countryside of Cambodia.

There can be no tapestry of river life as fascinating and varied as the River Mekong. Pandaw’s specially designed expedition ships are the perfect hosts to explore this delightful region in comfort and style. Travellers will experience authentic culture, people, and adventures as we sail off the beaten track in keeping with the Pandaw spirit.

India

Lower Ganges

26 December 2024 – 02 January 2025

There can be no river in the world as sacred as the Ganges River, and an expedition on the Lower Ganges or Hooghly is one of the prettiest river journeys imaginable. The river wends its way through the lush countryside of West Bengal, which has culturally significant towns crammed with temples and palaces. A vibrant rural life abounds, and there is never a dull moment as we sedately ply this pleasant waterway.

You will start or end our newly updated seven-night itinerary in either the former colonial capital of Kolkata or Farakka, the location of the famous Farakka Barrage, where the sacred Ganges flows into the Hoogly River. With a one-way first-class train ticket included between Farakka and Kolkata, this is the perfect way to explore West Bengal in true Pandaw comfort and style.

Laos

Laos Mekong Downstream

18 Dec 2024 – 28 Dec 2024

Laos Mekong Upstream

20 Dec 2024 – 30 Dec 2024

Enjoy the splendour of Laos on Pandaw’s 10-night expedition on the Upper Mekong. Sailing between Chiang Khong on the Thai-Laos border and through Laos toward Vientiane, the old French capital, you will witness stunning scenery, meet amazingly warm and friendly locals, and learn about Laos’ national animal, the majestic elephant. We stop for three nights at the UNESCO World Heritage City of Luang Prabang with its dazzling wood-carved monasteries before heading deep into the mountains through rapids and gorges on our high-powered little Pandaw vessels.

For more information: www.pandaw.com