KUALA LUMPUR, 15 August 2024: Sarawak Tourism Board and Sabah Tourism Board join hands to promote Borneo Island at the upcoming MATTA Fair Kuala Lumpur, scheduled to take place from 6 to 8 September 2024.

The country’s premier travel show will convene at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), and the two tourism boards representing Sarawak and Sabah on Borneo Island will present an exciting and unified showcase under the theme: “Discover Borneo: Malaysia’s Favourite Destination.”

From Left: Ms. Tay Shu Lan (Deputy CEO of Sabah Tourism Board), Mr. Nigel Wong (President of MATTA), and Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor (CEO of Sarawak Tourism Board) at the MATTA Fair Kuala Lumpur Press Conference.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in promoting the combined allure of Sarawak and Sabah. Both states are renowned for their rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and unparalleled biodiversity. By leveraging their unique strengths, the two tourism boards will present compelling storytelling to position Borneo as a premier travel destination for both domestic and international travellers.

Visitors to the MATTA Fair can check for themselves various exciting activities and experiences while enjoying mesmerising cultural performances featuring the enchanting sounds of the sape and nose flute, and indulge in live culinary demonstrations of iconic dishes such as Laksa Sarawak and Ayam Pansuh.

They witness the intricate artistry of traditional tattooing and handicraft-making, with each piece telling a story of Borneo’s cultural heritage. These activities provide a unique and immersive experience that brings a taste of Borneo to Kuala Lumpur.

Sarawak Tourism Board CEO Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor commented: “Our collaboration with the Sabah Tourism Board is not just about promoting tourism; it is about sharing the heart and soul of Borneo with the world.

“Together, we create a compelling narrative that positions Borneo, the third-largest island in the world, as Malaysia’s Favourite Destination, captivating the hearts of travellers from Peninsular Malaysia and beyond.”

The tourism sector in Sarawak is experiencing significant growth. For 2024, the target for domestic traveller arrivals is 2 million, with current figures already reaching 1,074,757 as of July.

Niah Caves joins World Heritage list Sarawak’s Niah Caves Complex has been officially inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

This prestigious recognition makes Sarawak is the first state in Malaysia to have two UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Mulu National Park and Niah National Park, underscoring the region’s exceptional natural and cultural significance.

At the MATTA Fair, visitors will discover exciting travel packages highlighting Sarawak’s best. These include the Kuching Day Tours, the Sea Turtle Conservation Programme, and the Heart-to-Heart with the Orang Utan Programme.

Additionally, the Sarawak Delta Geopark and Niah packages offer unique opportunities to explore hidden gems. The booths will also feature live demonstrations of traditional dishes and handicrafts, providing a sensory journey in line with Sarawak’s Gateway To Borneo campaign.

For more information, visit www.sarawaktourism.com