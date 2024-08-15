CEB boosts flights from provincial hubs

MANILA, 16 August 2024: Cebu Pacific will increase services from provincial hubs by relaunching Davao to Hong Kong and Iloilo to Singapore flights later in the year.

This will make international air travel more convenient for passengers departing from Visayas and Mindanao stations.

Photo credit: CEB.

Starting on 27 October, CEB will operate flights between Davao and Hong Kong four times weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Iloilo to Singapore flights will commence on 25 November 2024, with three weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The airline offers a PHP1 fare for bookings made until 31 August 2024 to support the new routes. Passengers can book direct Davao-Hong Kong flights for as low as PHP1 one-way base fare, excluding fees and surcharges. The travel period runs from 27 October 2024 until 29 March 2025.

Passengers may also book Iloilo-Singapore flights with fares pegged at PHP1 one-way, excluding fees and surcharges, until 31 August 2024. The travel period runs from 25 November to 29 March 2025.

CEB flies to 35 domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.