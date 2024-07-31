Salt Lake City hosts 2034 Winter Games

SINGAPORE, 1 August 2024: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) officially awarded Salt Lake City, Utah, the host contract for the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

After 32 years and over a decade in the making, the Winter Games will return to Utah and be held in America for the fifth time.

tah Governor Spencer Cox speaks about Salt Lake City’s bid to host the 2034 Winter Olympics during the 142nd IOC session at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Wednesday in Paris, France.



“The Olympics and Paralympics represent so much more than competition. At its core, the Olympic movement is about building community and celebrating excellence, things we do really well in Utah,” said Governor Spencer Cox. “More than 80% of Utahns and 100% of elected leaders supported our Olympic bid. We’re ready to host another Winter Games, and we can’t wait to welcome the world back to Utah in 2034.”

Utah has a living Olympic legacy. Since 2002, Utah has been dedicated to maintaining every Olympic venue and has become a vital training site for the US and international athletes. Athletes from over 30 nations have regularly trained in Utah, taking advantage of world-class facilities and training venues.

Utah set Olympic attendance records in 2002, selling more than 1.5 million tickets and having more than 70,000 fans per day — the highest attendance ever for a Winter Games. The 2002 Winter Games had 2.1 billion viewers in 160 countries and territories and amassed 13.1 billion viewer hours, breaking records for broadcast, ticketing, and sponsorship at the time. During the Games, Utah had 22,000 volunteers and 2,399 athletes.

The Olympic Games will be held in Utah from 10 February to 26 February 2034, and the Paralympics from 10 to 19 March 2034.