RWMF 2024 names grand prize winners

KUCHING Sarawak, 9 August 2024: The Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2024 concluded on a high note with the much-anticipated prize handover ceremony for the RWMF 2024 Skill Contest.

The event took place Tuesday at Plaza Aurora Kuching and celebrated the winners of the skill contest, who won the Mitsubishi Triton 4×4 VGT AT Premium and an Ebixon Bold EV Bike.

This year’s contest, held from 27 April to 30 June 2024, garnered participation from festival-goers. To enter, participants needed to purchase a one-day adult pass and have a chance to win an Ebixon Bold EV Bike valued at MYR12,000. Those who purchased the Three-Day Pass had a chance to win the grand prize: a Mitsubishi Triton 4×4 VGT AT Premium worth MYR137,900. In addition to showing proof of ticket purchase, entrants had to pen a slogan or comment on the event.

This year’s winners

Edwin Francis from Kuala Lumpur, attending the festival for the first time, won the Mitsubishi Triton 4×4 VGT AT Premium.

Muhammad Farihiin Abdul Latif from Selangor, a returning attendee after 10 years, won the Ebixon Bold EV Bike.

The prize handover ceremony highlighted the festival’s commitment to rewarding and showing appreciation for its festival-goers, enhancing the overall RWMF experience.

Winning Slogans

• Edwin Francis: “I like the Rainforest World Music Festival because it’s a magical convergence of music, nature, and diversity, creating unforgettable experiences and connections.”

• Muhammad Farihiin Abdul Latif: “I like the Rainforest World Music Festival because it unites diverse cultures, champions sustainability, and showcases mesmerising global musical traditions in a captivating celebration.”

Over 26,000 festival-goers from across the globe gathered at the Sarawak Cultural Village from 28 to 30 June to experience the magic of RWMF. This number represented a resounding 35% increase compared to attendees in 2023, highlighting the festival’s growing popularity and global reach.

Building on the success of RWMF 2024, the Sarawak Tourism Board has announced that the Rainforest World Music Festival 2025 will be held from 20 to 22 June 2025.

The upcoming festival promises to be even more spectacular, with the theme of “Connection” taking centre stage. RWMF2025 will continue offering unique musical performances, cultural exchanges, and green initiatives, making it an unmissable event for music lovers and eco-conscious travellers.

Stay tuned to the official RWMF website https://rwmf.net for more information and updates.