PATTAYA, 6 August 2024: Royal Cliff Hotels Group’s five-star sports & wellness facilities, Fitz Club – Racquet, Health & Wellness, and Cliff Spa, have earned Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2024.

This award honours businesses that consistently earn great reviews, placing them among Tripadvisor’s top 10% of listings worldwide. This recognition emphasises Royal Cliff as a leading wellness destination, offering guests an escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, inviting them to embark on a journey of healthy and active lifestyle.

At Cliff Spa, guests can immerse themselves in tranquillity while being pampered by highly skilled therapists. They will transport you to a realm of bliss with world-class spa treatments tailored to revitalise your body, mind, and soul, all offered in panoramic sea-view treatment rooms. In addition to these treatments, guests can enjoy the sauna, steam room, and Jacuzzi, leaving them revitalised and refreshed.

For those seeking an active getaway, look no further than Fitz Club, which has won the Tripadvisor award for two consecutive years. Fitz Club offers each guest a plethora of activities, including Tennis, Squash, Table Tennis, Swimming, Thai Boxing Classes, Personal Training and more. Whether you aspire to build strength or simply embrace a healthier lifestyle, the expert trainers are committed to helping you succeed.

“Congratulations to Fitz Club and Royal Cliff on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2024,” said Tripadvisor Chief Growth Officer John Boris.

“Traveller’s Choice honours businesses that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence. This means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took the time to go online and leave a great review about their experience. People rely on Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice seal to help them navigate the myriad of things to see, eat and do across the globe. We hope this recognition continues to drive business in 2024 and beyond.”

About Royal Cliff Hotels Group, Pattaya

Perched atop a 64-acre private estate with breathtaking views of the Gulf of Thailand, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group boasts four award-winning hotels and an array of leisure facilities that delight and entertain travellers worldwide.To secure the premium experience you deserve, visit www.royalcliff.com, call reservations at (+66) 38 250 421 ext: 2732, or email [email protected].