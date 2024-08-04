LANGKAWI, 5 August 2024: Are you ready for a gastronomic journey that will tantalise your taste buds? Langkawi, a tropical paradise known for its stunning beaches and lush landscapes, is a hidden treasure trove of fantastic food experiences. Langkawi’s travel influencers introduce a culinary adventure with must-visit places that promise delectable dishes and unforgettable vibes.

TEN INSTA-WORTHY CAFES

1. Hidden Langkawi Restaurant

Discover the charm of Hidden Langkawi, a tranquil culinary haven by the Andaman Sea. Tucked away from the town’s hustle, this Ibiza-style gem beckons with a serene escape and a pristine sandy beach backdrop. Embark on a culinary journey blending local authenticity with international flair, tantalising your taste buds with savoury delights and sweet surprises. Picture sipping your favourite drink amid the golden hues of an Andaman Sea sunset.

Restaurant: Hidden Langkawi

Address: Lot 2461, Jalan Pantai Tengah, Langkawi.

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday, 12 noon to 12 midnight.

Contact: 012 557 0570.



2. Pizza Hill

Indulge your pizza cravings at Pizza Hill, A captivating haven for pizza enthusiasts nestled amidst lush surroundings. Picture this – an outdoor pizza oven set in a secluded paradise. The ambience is so enchantingly intimate that you can literally inhale the fragrance of the surrounding forest while savouring your handcrafted pizza, prepared by talented pizzaiolo. Prepare to be mesmerised by the unique experience, leaving you with an insatiable desire to return for more.

Restaurant: Pizza Hill

Address: 6 Kampung Buluh Penyumpit, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah.

Opening Hours: Monday to Sundays, 12 noon to 12 midnight.

Reservations only: Whatsapp/ Call +60175288539.

3. Skybridge Bistro

(Photo credit to Panorama Langkawi)

Elevate your dining experience quite literally at Skybridge Bistro. Indulge in a distinctive dining adventure suspended high above the ground, where you can savour delightful dishes while taking in a breathtaking eagle-eye view of Langkawi’s beautiful terrain.

Restaurant: Sky Bistro

Address: Cable Car Station, Oriental Village, Burau Bay, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah.

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday, 9 am to 6 pm.

Contact: 04-9612000 / [email protected]

4. Restoran Beringin

(Photo credit to IG KunangKunangHeritageVillas)

Transport yourself to a journey through time at Restoran Beringin within the enchanting Kunang-Kunang Heritage Villa. Immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of history as you relish the captivating flavours meticulously crafted by the young and vibrant Chef Zaid. Witness his creative prowess unfold in a charming display, all the while preserving the authenticity of Malay cuisine at Pohon Beringin. The ambience of Restoran Beringin transports you seamlessly into the past, with a picturesque setting that evokes the essence of historical charm. This dining experience is not only cherished by foreigners seeking a taste of old Malaya but also embraced by locals who deeply appreciate the country’s fascinating history.

Restaurant: Restoran Beringin

Address: KUNANG-KUNANG HERITAGE VILLAS, Lot 1947-A, Jalan Pantai Cenang, Kampung Gelam, Kedawang 07000 Langkawi, Kedah.

Opening Hours: Monday – Thursday: 8 am – 5 pm / Friday – Sunday: 8 am – 9 pm.

Contact: 04-9523656 ( Front Office) / 017-3078271 (Chef Zaid).

Menu listing: https://www.kunangkunangresort.com/dining

5. Umbut by the Kelapa

(Photo credit to IG Umbut_Langkawi)

Discover the laid-back charm of Umbut by the Kelapa during your Langkawi getaway. With its alfresco setting nestled in the hills, this gem offers a relaxed atmosphere with a gentle breeze and stunning views of Langkawi’s landscapes. Enjoy a diverse menu featuring local and Western dishes, whether it’s lunch or dinner. At Umbut by the Kelapa, there’s something for every palate. The welcoming ambience makes it a great spot for casual meals or even special occasions like birthdays.

Restaurant: Umbut by the Kelapa

Address: 76A, Lorong Seri, Bukit Penarak Pekan Kuah, 07000 Pulau Langkawi, Kedah.

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday 4 pm – 11 pm (closed on Wednesday).

Contact: 012-225 0775.

6. Smiling Buffalo

Welcome to Smiling Buffalo, a haven for coffee enthusiasts seeking a laid-back retreat. Beyond its intriguing name, Smiling Buffalo is Panji Panji’s café, where they take pride in serving specialty coffee crafted from freshly ground beans. Their skilled baristas can whip up your favourite drip coffee, flat white, latte, or perhaps a refreshing iced cappuccino – perfectly suited for Langkawi’s ambience. The menu offers a simple yet delightful selection of breakfast dishes and tempting waffles/pancakes tailored to local taste buds and some local favourite Malaysian dishes. With Langkawi’s sunset or the majestic Mount Cincang as your backdrop, Smiling Buffalo is the ideal spot for a relaxed coffee experience.

Restaurant: Smiling Buffalo

Address: 965, Kuala Chenang, Mukim Kedawang, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah.

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday 9 am – 5 pm.

Contact: 011-3592 0786.

7. Nam Restaurant by Bon Ton

(Photo credit to IG Bon Ton Restaurant & Resort)

Nestled within the serene Bon Ton estate, Nam Restaurant by Bon Ton Langkawi offers an enchanting dining experience amidst antique Malay villas collected from across Malaysia. Regarded as one of the best restaurants on the island, Bon Ton Restaurant is indeed a special experience. Indulge in a culinary journey through Malaysian cuisine and delightful fusion dishes, accompanied by refreshing mocktails and expertly crafted cocktails. The Sunday Busking Club adds a harmonious touch with talented musicians serenading guests from 6.30 pm onwards. Furthermore, the restaurant transforms into an artistic hub on special occasions, showcasing diverse artworks ranging from paintings to captivating installations.

Restaurant: Nam Restaurant by Bon Ton

Address: Pantai Cenang, 07000 Langkawi.

Opening Hours: Restaurant 12 pm – 11 pm, Bar 12 pm – 12 am.

Reservations: [email protected] or call +04-955 8688.

8. Rumah Makan Jebat

(Photo credit to IG rumahmakanjebat)

Interestingly, named after the legendary Malay warrior, Rumah Makan Jebat’s design coincidentally echoes the spirit of a warrior’s feast. Surrounded by lush greenery, it offers refreshing meals for any time of day. Serving authentic Malay dishes and Western fare, it caters to diverse tastes. Popular among locals and tourists alike, its ambience reflects traditional Malay architecture adorned with intricate engravings, evoking a sense of valour and culinary indulgence fit for a warrior.

Restaurant: Rumah Makan Jebat

Address: LOT PT503, KUALA SUNGAI MELAKA, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah.

Opening Hours : Monday to Sunday 8 am – 11.30 pm.

Reservations: [email protected] or call +60 04 955 3643.

9. Santai Langkawi

(Photo credit FB santailangkawi_@sanusiismail79)

Nestled in Kuala Teriang, Langkawi, since 2014, Santai Langkawi embarked on a humble venture, offering home-cooked delights and a hotel-like ambience to locals. With heartfelt support from their patrons, they modestly evolved. While not yet a fine dining destination, their sincere commitment enriches dining experiences for locals and tourists alike. Carefully curated menus feature freshly prepared, home-cooked-inspired dishes.

Restaurant: Santai Langkawi

Address: 132 Kg Batu Ara, Jalan Pantai Kok, Kuala Teriang, Langkawi.

Opening Hours: Only open for Dinner from Monday to Saturday 5 pm – 11.30 pm.

Reservations: [email protected] or call + 04-955 2702.

10. Tapaz Langkawi

(Photo credit to FB Tapaz Langkawi)

Located in the scenic Perdana Quay Telaga Harbour, Tapaz Langkawi captivates tourists with its Mediterranean cuisine and breathtaking views of yachts adorning the pier. The unmistakable aroma, a blend of salt, seaweed, and iodine, sets the stage for an authentic dining experience. Indulge in your favourite beverages, whether alcoholic or mocktails, as you savour the diverse menu offerings. With a wide array of choices, Tapaz Langkawi proves to be a delightful destination for those seeking great food paired with a picturesque setting.

Restaurant: Tapaz Langkawi

Address: Perdana Quay Telaga Harbour, Langkawi.

Opening Hours: Wednesday to Monday: Breakfast: 7:00 am -11:30 am, Tapaz: 12 noon to 21:00 pm.

Reservations: Call 017-582 2889