Trip.com CMO Bo Sun wins award

SINGAPORE, 27 August 2024: Trip.com Group Chief Marketing Officer Bo Sun has been named ‘Marketing Professional of the Year’ at the 2024 CMO Asia Awards for Excellence in Branding & Marketing.

The award, which highlights pioneering individuals and best practices in marketing, was presented to Sun in recognition of his crucial role in conceptualising and realising Trip.com Group’s industry-leading innovations in marketing.

Trip.com chief marketing officer Bo Sun.

The selection committee noted Sun’s role during the pandemic in spearheading the leading online travel services provider’s pivot to content marketing and consumption. This strategy has brought together partners from across the industry to revitalise, revamp, and rethink the travel experience.

In accepting the award, Sun expressed his appreciation for the selection committee’s nomination: “At Trip.com Group, our guiding mission is ‘to pursue the perfect trip for a better world’, and we are always working towards that goal, concerning all aspects and stages of the travel experience. Having our work recognised alongside such an esteemed company is an honour. We hope our peers will continue to join us on our journey towards the perfect trip, and we look forward to celebrating those shared achievements together.”

