Marriott names ANZP chief

SYDNEY, 7 August 2024: Marriott International appoints Jason Nuell, a long-standing Marriott Associate, to the senior leadership position of Area Vice President Australia, New Zealand & Pacific (ANZP) following the retirement of his predecessor, Sean Hunt.

Nuell has relocated from Marriott’s Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC) headquarters in Singapore to Sydney to oversee 46 operating hotels and 20 pipeline properties.

Nuell joined Marriott in 2003 and his career with Marriott International has included a range of senior leadership roles across Southeast Asia, China, India, the US and Europe. Nuell was also awarded Marriott International’s Global General Manager of the Year Award while serving as the General Manager of the Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa in 2011. He returned to Australia from Singapore, where he was Vice President of Customer Experience and F&B Design Services APEC.

Marriott International has opened six new hotels in the ANZP region since March 2023 (in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, and Port Moresby). There are another 20 agreements signed, taking the anticipated total hotel stock in the region to more than 60 properties by 2028.