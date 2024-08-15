LANGKAWI, 16 August 2024: Are you ready for a gastronomic journey that will tantalise your taste buds? Langkawi, a tropical paradise known for its stunning beaches and lush landscapes, is a hidden treasure trove of fantastic food experiences.

We asked Langkawi’s travel influencers to introduce a culinary adventure with must-visit places that promise delectable dishes and unforgettable vibes. They came up with 26 great places to dine or sip coffee. Here is Part 3, focusing on nine great places serving local favourites.

PART 3 – LOCAL FAVOURITES

Explore Langkawi’s diverse culinary scene without straining your budget at these local eateries. They’re perfect for enjoying the delightful mix of flavours in “Nasi Campur,” where rice is paired with various dishes or freshly prepared menu sets. From fresh vegetables “Ulam-Ulaman”, chicken, and beef to seafood, the options span across Malay, Chinese, and Indian styles, offering a true taste of Malaysia’s multicultural palate. Experience the richness of spicy chilies like Masak Merah or comforting rendang, cooked in coconut milk or soy sauce, along with indulgent deep-fried and tempura choices. Perfect for a wallet-friendly lunch or dinner, leaving room in your budget for attractions or perhaps a more upscale coffee experience. During a brief visit, relish the simplicity of a satisfying plate of rice paired with a refreshing Teh ‘O’ Ice Limau to fully embrace the local flavours.

18. Kak Yan Nasi Campur

Address: Jalan Ulu Melaka, Kampung Padang Gaong, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah.

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday 0800 to 1600 except on Wednesdays 1200 to 1600.

(Photo credit to IG Restoran Kak Yan Nasi Campur @sapuraabdullah17

19. Bangau Sawah (Nasi Ganja)

251, Jalan Makam Mahsuri, Kampung Mawar, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah.

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday 0800 to 2400.

(Photo credit to Chiến Anh Huỳnh (hchienanh) @ Bangau Sawah (Nasi Ganja)

(Photo credit to Safwan Isa @ Bangau Sawah (Nasi Ganja)

20. Crab Farm Kubang Badak

Address: 56a, Jalan Teluk Yu, Kampung Kelubi, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah.

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday, 1200 to 2000.

Closed on Thursday.

(Photo credit to FB Crab Farm Kubang Badak )

21. Siti Fatimah

Address: Batu’5,Kg.Mata Air,Jln Makam Mahsuri, Langkawi, Kedah.

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday, 0800 to 1700.

Closed on Wednesday.

(Photo credit to FB Restoran Siti Fatimah)

22. Nasi Dagang Pak Malau

(Photo credit to FB Nasi Dagang Pak Malau)

Indulge in the ultimate dining experience at Nasi Dagang Pak Malau, where the menu exclusively features their signature nasi dagang. What sets this experience apart is the restaurant’s location in front of a picturesque “Bendang” or paddy field in Malay. The priceless view enhances your meal, allowing you to relax and immerse yourself in the moment. Feel the cool breeze whispering around you, elevating the sense of being in a traditional “Kampung” or village.

Restaurant name: Nasi Dagang Pak Malau

Address: No. 186, Jalan Makam Mahsuri, Mukim Ulu Melaka, Langkawi, Kedah.

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday, 0800 to 1400.

Contact: 012-271 1977.

23. Mak Lang Café by Ilham Ceramics

(Photo credit to IG Mak Lang 1952 @where_is_eddy_rush)

Step into Mak Lang Café, where art and family history seamlessly blend. Inspired by Radzi’s mother, fondly known as Mak Lang, who was a caterer and is now retired, the cafe is a charming tribute. Radzi, a local potter from Ilham Ceramics, transformed snack requests from his workshop students into a full-fledged cafe. Discover the rich flavours of their best Laksa Utara, Bihun or Mee Sup, and the original Cucuq Udang. Beyond being an Instagram-worthy spot, Mak Lang Café guarantees a satisfied stomach. Don’t miss the chance to explore Ilham Ceramics for pottery lessons or to purchase their exquisite products.

Restaurant name: Mak Lang Café by Ilham Ceramics

Address: No33 (150A, kg. Bendang Baru, Kampung Kuah, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah.

Opening Hours: Saturday to Wednesday, 1100 to 1800. Closed on Thursday and Friday.

Contact: 013-599 4022.

24. Halim GP Gulai Panas Airport

Address.: 4, Jalan Lapangan Terbang, Kampung Bukit Nau, 07100 Langkawi, Kedah.

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday, 1700 to 2400, Closed on Wednesday.

Contact: 012-536 6112.

(Photo credit to IG Halim Gulai Panas @xxnrhyteats)

25. Mak Ngah Gulai Panas

Address: Kg. Kisap, Jalan Air Hangat, Langkawi (near Masjid Al-Taqwa).

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday, 0800 to 1700.

Contact: 019-5007070.

(Photo credit to IG Mak Ngah Gulai Panas @raffiyahya)

26. Dangau Langkawi

(Photo credit to FB Dangau Langkawi)

Conclude your culinary journey with a nostalgic visit to Dangau Langkawi before returning to the hustle and bustle of city life. Enjoy another enchanting view of the “Bendang” paddy field, complemented by a delightful array of authentic Malay cuisine. Dining here is like stepping back in time, evoking memories of life in a “Kampung,” where your grandmother lovingly prepared delicious meals. Taste the freshness of ulam-ulaman from her garden and the morning catch from the sea, bringing back the wholesome essence of meals your grandfather used to provide. Dangau Langkawi is a journey to the past through flavours and scenery.

Restaurant name : Dangau Langkawi

Address: Lot 70, Mukim, Kampung Mawar, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah.

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday 1230 to 1930. Closed Tuesday.

Payments: Cash only.

Contact: 012-431 8149

Langkawi isn’t just a destination with breathtaking landscapes; it’s a haven for foodies seeking a symphony of flavours. So, pack your bags, gather your loved ones, and embark on a culinary journey to seek out your favourites among the 26 must-try restaurants in Langkawi!

