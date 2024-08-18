BANGKOK, 19 August 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is thrilled to announce its newest property, Centara Life Lamai Resort Samui, welcomed guests on 15 August 2024.

The 61-key getaway embodies the essence of island life with warm Thai-inspired hospitality and a focus on elevated essentials.

Centara Life Lamai Resort Samui is just a 30-minute drive from Samui International Airport and a 3-minute stroll from Lamai Beach, one of Koh Samui’s longest and most beautiful stretches of coastline. It is characterised by its palm-fringed, powdery white sand and crystal-clear waters, ideal for swimming and water sports. For those preferring a more relaxed journey, the resort offers a complimentary tuk-tuk service, adding a touch of local charm.

The resort’s modern loft design sets it apart, offering a fresh and stylish atmosphere throughout the property. This tranquil aesthetic provides a perfect counterpoint to the natural beauty of Koh Samui, creating a harmonious blend of comfort and tropical living, complete with an outdoor swimming pool and waterslide. At the same time, an array of accommodation options are available to cater to the diverse needs of every guest.

“Our team has been working tirelessly to ensure every aspect of the resort is ready to deliver an exceptional experience to our guests. From our soothing accommodations to our carefully curated amenities, we are confident that visitors from around the world will find Centara Life Lamai Resort Samui to be the perfect base for their Koh Samui adventure,” said Supaporn Nounching, General Manager of Centara Life Lamai Resort Samui.

To celebrate its opening, Centara Life Lamai Resort Samui has an exclusive offer valid until 20 December 2024 when booked by 30 September 2024. Enjoy special introductory rates, the flexibility of breakfast for two persons until 1600, THB250 in daily food and drinks credits per room, complimentary 24-hour check-in and check-out, and an additional 15% discount for CentaraThe1 members.

To learn more about this new island hideaway and take advantage of this offer, head to the website to book online at https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centra/csa-opening-offer