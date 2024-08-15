KUCHING, Sarawak, 16 August 2024: Sarawak Tourism Board is showcasing packages that explore the state’s World Heritage sites, Niah National Park and Mulu National Park, during the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS) Holidays 2024.

Singapore’s top consumer travel fair opens today, Friday, 16 August and concludes on Sunday, 18 August 2024, hosted at the Singapore Expo. Travellers, travel agents and media influencers can learn more about Sarawak’s travel products and services at booth 4H35.

NATAS Holidays, a premier event formerly branded NATAS Travel Fair, attracts over 100,000 visitors with its diverse range of travel products and destinations. The fair features exhibitors from various sectors, including outbound travel agents, cruise lines, airlines, hotels, resorts and national tourism organisations.

“We are delighted to showcase Sarawak’s unique offerings at NATAS Holidays 2024,” said Sarawak Tourism Board CEO Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor. “Visitors can look forward to discovering the breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and delectable cuisine that make Sarawak a must-visit destination.”

Tours tailored for Singaporeans

Singapore ranks among the top five countries for visitor arrivals to Sarawak, with a 12% increase in visitors recorded until July 2024 compared to the previous year.

By participating in NATAS Holidays 2024, STB aims to promote Sarawak as a premier travel destination, highlighting its unique plethora of culture, adventure, nature, food, and festivals (CANFF). This event offers STB the chance to increase awareness of Sarawak’s cultural

and natural attractions, and engage directly with potential travellers, travel agents, and other industry stakeholders.

At NATAS Holidays 2024, Sarawak will present exclusive tour packages tailored for Singapore travellers. Highlights include visits to the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Niah National Park and Mulu National Park.

Sarawak is the first state in Malaysia to boast two UNESCO World Heritage Sites, following the recent recognition of Niah National Park at the 46th World Heritage Committee Meeting in July 2024. The citation underscores the global significance and outstanding natural beauty of the state’s national park network.

Other package attractions include the Sarawak Delta Geopark, which encompasses the Wind Cave and Fairy Cave Nature Reserve, Bako National Park, and Semenggoh Nature Reserve.

Located in the southern part of the state, the geopark spans areas in Kuching, Bau, Padawan, and Siburan. Visitors can explore unique geological formations and rich biodiversity, including endemic species like the proboscis monkey and fairy rock gecko.

Kuching, the capital of Sarawak, celebrates its status as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. With over 34 ethnic groups, Sarawak’s diverse cultural heritage has allowed its culinary scene to flourish, offering visitors a chance to experience authentic and varied local cuisine.

Beyond its cuisine, travellers can also explore the handicrafts scene, where traditional crafts showcase the region’s rich cultural tapestry.

Kuching’s recognition as a World Craft City by the World Crafts Council further cements its status as a world-class hub for exquisite crafts.

Visitors can enjoy daily cultural dance performances at 4 PM, featuring six major ethnic groups: Iban, Bidayuh, Malay, Chinese, Melanau, and Orang Ulu. Additionally, there will be captivating Sape performances. The Sape, a traditional lute of the Orang Ulu community, is known for its enchanting melodies and is an integral part of Sarawak’s musical heritage. They can witness the artistry of Sarawak tattoo artists, who will provide temporary tattoos for those interested in experiencing this art form.

Sarawak is on display at Booth 4H35. Admission to NATAS Holidays 2024 is free.

For more information, visit the Sarawak Tourism Board’s website at https://sarawaktourism.com/.