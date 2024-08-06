AirAsia X flies to Chongqing this October

SEPANG, Kuala Lumpur, 7 August 2024: AirAsia X (AAX) will resume flights between the Malaysian capital and Chongqing, China, this October, following an extended pause on the route since 2015.

AirAsia X (D7) will operate four weekly flights from Kuala Lumpur to Chongqing starting 15 October 2024. With the addition of Chongqing, the airline will serve nine destinations in China, including Changsha, Xi’an, and Chengdu (Tianfu), totalling 53 flights weekly on routes to China.

Photo credit: AirAsia X.

AAX offers special promotional fares for flights to Chongqing from as low as MYR339, an all-in-one way fare to celebrate the return to Chongqing. This promotion is available for booking on AirAsia MOVE (formerly airasia Superapp) and airasia.com from now until 11 August 2024 for the travel period between 15 October 2024 and 28 March 2025.

All Malaysians are eligible for visa-free entry for tourism purposes to China for up to 15 days until the end of 2025. Chinese citizens can enjoy visa-free travel to Malaysia for 30 days until 31 December 2026.

Chongqing is touted to be the largest municipality in the world, with a population of nearly 32 million. Known as the “Mountain City,” Chongqing is built in a mountainous area and is also known as “The City of Fog” as it is often covered by a thin layer of mist, creating a fairyland-like atmosphere. Travellers who love breathtaking scenery and mouthwatering local delights will want to visit to enjoy the stunning views along the Yangtze River and Jialing River, experience the unique Liziba House-Crossing Metro, where a train runs through a modern flat building at Liziba Metro Station, and indulge in the intensely spiced Chongqing Hot Pot.

Flight Schedule between Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Chongqing (CKG)