AirAsia resumes Dalat flights

SEPANG Malaysia, 9 August 2024: AirAsia announced significant increases in domestic and international flights on ASEAN Day (8 August) and confirmed it will resume flights to Dalat in Vietnam on 1 November.

The airline group musters 3,281 flights weekly across 10 ASEAN countries to elevate tourism and economic growth in the region.

The announcement, released on Thursday, coincided with the 57th ASEAN Day celebration, which was held at AirAsia RedQ in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Malaysia (MOFA).

Flights resume to Dalat

As part of the expansion, the airline group confirmed it will resume four weekly flights from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Dalat, Vietnam, starting 1 November 2024. Flights are scheduled on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday using A320 aircraft.

Dalat is credited with being one of Vietnam’s most picturesque cities, known for its cool climate, beautiful landscapes, and rich cultural heritage.

AirAsia Group’s planned flight increases and the introduction of more routes should significantly boost tourism between ASEAN countries, leading to higher tourist arrivals, increased spending on local businesses, and the creation of jobs in the tourism sector.

Flight AK571 departs Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 1100 and arrives in Dalat (DLI) at 1210.

Flight AK572 departs Dalat at 1240 and arrives in Kuala Lumpur at 1555.

AirAsia ties knot with ASEANTA

In line with this, AirAsia MOVE signed a collaboration agreement with the ASEAN Tourism Association (ASEANTA), represented by its president, Eddy Krismeidi Soemawilaga. This solidifies ASEANTA’s support in terms of endorsement and member association outreach as well as the ASEAN National Tourism Organisations towards the ASEAN Explorer Pass, AirAsia MOVE’s signature travel subscription product.

AirAsia Aviation Group CEO Bo Lingam said: “In 2023, AirAsia carried over 61 million guests, with more than 33% travelling across ASEAN.

“Our expanding operational footprint, with major hubs in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Cambodia, reflects our unwavering belief in the power and potential of ASEAN unity and strength as an economic bloc.”

In celebration of this year’s ASEAN Day, the airline is offering special low fares from MYR49 all-in* one-way to Alor Setar, Johor Bahru, Kota Kinabalu, Singapore, Bandar Seri Begawan, Padang, Labuan Bajo, Pattaya, Vientiane, Sihanoukville, and Danang. The promotional fare is available for booking on the AirAsia MOVE app (formerly airasia Superapp) and airasia.com until 11 August 2024 for travel between 1 October 2024 and 31 March 2025.

Launched earlier this year, the ASEAN Explorer Pass is an annual travel pass that allows subscribers to explore the whole ASEAN region through AirAsia’s international and domestic** flight network, enjoy hotel discounts, and connect on-ground through AirAsia Ride for a full year from the date of subscription.

*All fares are for one-way travel only and include airport taxes, MAVCOM fees, fuel surcharges, and other applicable fees. Subject to regulatory approval. Other terms and conditions apply.

**Domestic routes in ASEAN countries outside of the country of domicile (based on passport)