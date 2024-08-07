AirAsia flights link Bali and Cairns

DENPASAR, Indonesia, 8 August 2024: AirAsia is gearing up for the launch of its first-ever roundtrip flights between Bali, Indonesia, and Cairns in North Queensland, Australia.

Commencing 14 August, the airline will offer a special promotional sale with seats starting from AUD159*.

Photo credit: AirAsia. Low-cost airline makes giant steps into North Queensland with flights from Bali, Indonesia.

The sale from now until 18 August 2024 for a travel period spanning 15 August until 30 March 2025 provides value seekers many options to bag a bargain.

Operating initially three weekly flights between Bali (Denpasar) and Cairns, the gateway city of North Queensland, the new services also connect to the airline group’s extensive network, comprising seven airlines under the AirAsia brand, flying to over 130 destinations in Southeast Asia and beyond.

These special pre-launch fares, starting from just AUD159*, between Cairns and Bali, are available now via the AirAsia website or the AirAsia Move app.

Indonesia AirAsia Flight Schedule from Bali (DPS) to Cairns (CNS)

*Fares on sale are all inclusive of applicable taxes and charges.