Air India points go to Lego fans

GURUGRAM, India, 8 August 2024: Air India and Merlin Entertainments, a global leader in location-based family entertainment, have entered a partnership, linked to the airline’s loyalty programme.

The Air India Flying Returns loyalty programme members will earn Reward Points when they buy tickets to LEGOLAND theme parks.

Air India Flying Returns members can earn up to 10 Reward Points per INR100 spent across five participating LEGOLAND locations, namely Windsor (UK), New York and California (US), Dubai (UAE), and Malaysia.

Flying Returns members need to book their tickets at https://bit.ly/AirIndiaLegoland to earn Reward Points.

Air India Head of Marketing, Loyalty & E-commerce Sunil Suresh said: “This partnership enables families to create lasting memories at LEGOLAND® destinations worldwide while also earning valuable Reward Points towards future flights and travel experiences with Air India. Flying Returns is witnessing a rapid evolution into becoming one of the most attractive airline loyalty programmes globally, and this partnership is a yet another reflection of our commitment to delivering exceptional value and experiences to our loyal guests.”

This announcement marks the latest step in the airline’s continuing effort to transform Flying Returns. It comes as the airline enters a new phase of its five-year transformation journey.

In April this year, Air India overhauled Flying Returns, introducing a simplified new structure, more customer-friendly features, renamed tiers, and an updated identity for the programme. The revamped Flying Returns moves away from the legacy model of miles-based point collection to a more equitable spend-based approach while offering members instant global status and privileges worldwide.

Over the last 18 months, Air India has added over 50 partners for Flying Returns to offer greater ease, more rewards, and recognition for its members.