Air Astana increases flights to Phuket

SINGAPORE, 26 August 2024: Air Astana will launch direct flights from Astana to Phuket, Thailand’s largest resort island on 26 October 2024.

The new service will operate three times weekly, in addition to the existing Almaty to Phuket service, which currently operates five times weekly and will go daily on 26 October 2024.

The new service from Astana will operate on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, departing at 2140 and arriving in Phuket at 0745 the following day. The return flight will depart Phuket on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 0930 and arrive in Astana at 1610. All times local. The flight duration is eight hours and five minutes outbound to Phuket and eight hours and 40 minutes on the return sector.

All Phuket flights will be operated by Airbus A321LR aircraft, which are configured with 16 business class seats and 150 economy class seats. The fully lie-flat business class seats and ergonomic economy class seats offer passengers enhanced comfort and are equipped with individual entertainment system screens.

A round-trip economy ticket, including fees, starts at USD 698. Tickets are already on sale at the airline’s website or through authorised travel agencies.