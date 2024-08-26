Saudi to fly to Phuket this December

SINGAPORE, 27 August 2024: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has confirmed it will add Phuket to its seasonal destinations, making it the second city in Thailand to join its network, following the capital, Bangkok.

This expansion aligns with Saudia’s strategic objective to broaden its international flight network and bring the world to Saudi Arabia, leveraging its young fleet and enhancing its global competitive advantage.

Saudia will commence flights to Phuket on 2 December 2024, scheduling six weekly from Riyadh and Jeddah to Phuket (three flights from each city in Saudi Arabia). Bookings will be available through Saudia’s website and mobile app.

The airline will deploy a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on the two routes linking Riyadh and Jeddah to Phuket, a famous holiday island in southern Thailand.

Jeddah – Phuket

Flight SV850 will depart Jeddah (JED) 0145 and arrive in Phuket (HKT) at 1345 on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Flight SV853 will depart Phuket at 2345 and arrive in Jeddah at 0445, plus a day.

Riyadh – Phuket

Flight SV852 will depart Riyadh (RUH) at 1125 and arrive in Phuket (HKT) at 2230 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Flight SV851 will depart Phuket at 1520 and arrive in Riyadh at 1925.