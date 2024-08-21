AI simplifies round the world bookings

SINGAPORE, 22 August 2024: The oneworld® alliance’s partnership with Elemental Cognition and its use of advanced AI capabilities in the EC AI Platform, powered by Google Cloud, will revolutionise the booking process for oneworld’s ‘Round the World’ tickets.

This innovative AI travel agent was designed to streamline booking intricate flight itineraries, addressing complex product rules and fluctuating flight availability. With the help of intuitive state-of-the-art AI technology, the new booking tool guides travellers in crafting elaborate itineraries that often involve multiple airlines, enhancing the global travel experience.

Powered by Google Cloud, the EC AI Platform provides the reliability, accuracy, and transparency necessary for oneworld to simplify the booking journey, enhancing the customer experience.

In just six months, oneworld used Elemental Cognition’s platform to successfully develop and deploy this multi-modal AI ticketing agent, which operates globally in real-time.

The ‘Round the World’ fares include all oneworld airlines, hundreds of destinations, and millions of flight combinations. Traditional airline booking engines struggle with these complex booking journeys, which can involve up to 16 stages. The smart oneworld AI travel agent, however, reliably overcomes this complexity, significantly enhancing the booking process.