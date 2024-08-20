TAT curates a green tourism journey

BANGKOK, 21 August 2024: Promoting sustainable tourism starts by ensuring consumers and communities understand its benefits and impacts so they can make the right choices to avoid the pitfalls of ‘overtourism’.

That’s the new story the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is headlining. After successfully promoting Thailand, the agency now emphasises tourism’s positive contributions to society and the economy while recognising the tourism industry’s need to balance economic growth with environmental preservation and take on board community considerations.

Last week, from 15 to 18 August, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) tested its strategy by collaborating with The Cloud to organise the Amazing Green Fest 2024. It supported partners who practice socially and environmentally responsible tourism while sourcing business opportunities.

The event, which attracted over 200 vendors, inspired and invigorated Thailand’s sustainable tourism movement. They featured six dynamic zones: Green Tourism, Green Business, Green Learning, Green Food, Green Playground, and The Cloud Sharing Space.

TAT said the event marked two new milestones in its sustainable tourism story. First, TAT embossed a heart-shaped leaf on the Amazing Thailand logo, signifying its strong commitment to the sustainability triangle, focusing on society, economy, culture, and environment. Second, the Amazing Green Festival was declared TAT’s first ‘Carbon Neutral Event’ accredited by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO).

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said: “Sustainability is the cornerstone of a thriving tourism industry and the key to Thailand’s future. “We need to become less reliant on the number of tourists and prioritise more on quality tourists with high purchasing power, long-stay preferences, and environmental responsibility. Additionally, we need to shape supplies, elevate sustainability standards, and promote Hidden Gems destinations to better balance the distribution of tourism income across the length and breadth of the country.”

At the event, TAT showcased its commitment to sustainable tourism through 12 initiatives highlighting eco-friendly destinations, accommodations, and local lifestyles. The agency is now intensifying its efforts to advocate for responsible tourism while maintaining Thailand’s position as a premier destination. Cultivating a consumer base that understands sustainable practices is crucial, as consumer choices significantly impact the industry’s Sustainability.

TAT Deputy Governor for Policy and Planning Numfhon Boonyawat commented: “Tourism should serve as a narrative. TAT has excelled in introducing Thailand to the global stage. Now, it must adapt and become a marketing organisation that can showcase the positive impacts of tourism on society, particularly in fostering a knowledge-based society.

“The tourism industry is highly resource intensive. While revenue is a crucial metric, we must also consider the significant consumption of resources. We must avoid depleting our assets and demonstrate a commitment to collective responsibility,” Numfhon concluded.

Meanwhile, the TAT leveraged the event as a platform to connect with tourism suppliers committed to sustainable practices. They included 200 exhibitors with diverse offerings.

Sustainable tourism experiences: Immerse in the charm of Mae Ta Community, Chiang Mai, and Bang Rong, Phuket.

Local products: Savour artisan natural honey from Bamrungsuk Farm or discover unique, eco-friendly chicken statue amulets from Bonban.

Eco-friendly accommodations: Unwind at Nern Jamsai, a renovated rice barn in Chiang Mai, or experience the harmony of nature at Koh Munnork Private Island.

Other operators highlighted initiatives that empower future generations and support responsible agricultural practices in Thailand.

Nurturing Future Generations Through Nature

Lomfon Nature School: Lomfon Nature School believes nature is the ultimate educator. Forest walks sharpen children’s focus. The courses nurture intelligence and life skills through nature experiences, starting with beginners or the Junior Summit Trek for ages 6-12, which builds essential outdoor skills. (Facebook: Lomfon Nature School)

Photo: Lomfon Nature School.

Outdoor Education: Founded by a group of outdoor enthusiasts in Thailand, the club offers courses to equip travellers with the knowledge and skills for responsible hiking, trekking, kayaking, and nature conservation. Fostering a culture of responsible outdoor adventures, the club aims to inspire individuals to protect the environment and contribute to Thailand’s sustainable future. https://nationalparkoutdoor-edu.com/

University of Happiness – Rai Jai Yim: University of Happiness – Rai Jai Yim believes in the IDGs (Inner Development Goals) to drive ESG-led transformation. The team designs and delivers On-Cloud Happiness to empower individuals to discover and create personal happiness while fostering a joyful society. It offers various programmes, including Green Family Camps, Green Health and Well-being programmes, and Green Corporate initiatives. (https://happineering.co/)

Supporting Sustainable Agriculture and Organic Living in Thailand

Thamturakit: Thamturakit is a social enterprise supporting farmers who practice natural, chemical-free agriculture. The enterprise aims to empower farmers through training, networking, and market access. By connecting farmers to a network of over a million practitioners, Thamturakit cultivates a community focused on mutual support and Sustainability. The ultimate goal is to ensure that everyone has access to safe, fairly priced-food. (www.thamturakit.com)

The Thai Organic Consumer Association (TOCA): The Thai Organic Consumer Association (TOCA) is a consumer-driven organisation established in 2020 to promote organic living. TOCA aims to increase access to reliable organic products, support organic farmers through fair pricing, and educate consumers about organic practices. By fostering a strong organic community, TOCA makes organic living accessible and beneficial for everyone. (https://toca.or.th/)