BANGKOK, 17 July 2024: Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has confirmed that its reimagined flagship Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel will officially open to guests on 27 September 2024, signalling an exciting new chapter for the company in Thailand and internationally.

Completely rebuilt from the ground up as part of the Dusit Central Park mixed-use development, the new Dusit Thani Bangkok pays homage to its 50-year legacy while setting a new standard for luxury hospitality. Designed with discerning travellers in mind, the hotel promises to make history once again, establishing groundbreaking benchmarks in service and design.

The new Dusit Thani Bangkok boasts distinctive cityscape views on its predecessor’s prestigious site. All 257 of its luxurious rooms offer uninterrupted views of Lumpini Park. Elegant, cantilevered window seats extend from each guest room, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the stunning panorama.

The hotel’s considerate approach to redevelopment was recently unveiled at an exclusive media event in Bangkok. Dusit International Group CEO Suphajee Suthumpun emphasised the company’s commitment to merging contemporary trends with the timeless spirit of the original Dusit Thani Bangkok, the city’s tallest, grandest building when it opened in 1970.

“For over five decades, the original Dusit Thani Bangkok was a beloved landmark, a true ambassador of Thai hospitality for global travellers,” said Ms Suthumpun. “As we embarked on its reimagination, we were committed to honouring that legacy while exceeding the expectations of today’s sophisticated guests. This meant meticulously preserving elements of the original hotel and seamlessly blending them with a fresh, modern design. Throughout this process, we stayed true to the vision of Dusit’s founder, Thanpuying Chanut Piyaoui, and owner, Mr Chanin Donavanik, to showcase Thai culture, art, and gracious service in a way that resonates with contemporary travellers and adapts to evolving preferences. Sustainability remains a core focus for Dusit, and this commitment is also reflected in the new hotel’s design and operations. Ultimately, we aim to deliver an unparalleled guest experience while preserving the warmth and service that have always been synonymous with the Dusit Thani name.”

Dusit International Managing Director – Dusit Estate and Group Creative Strategy, Natapa Sriyuksiri, said that the main challenge in designing the new Dusit Thani Bangkok was capturing the essence of the original hotel’s warmth and character while ensuring a fresh, modern aesthetic.

“We started by reinterpreting the original hotel’s unique design elements through a modern lens. This involved studying the hotel’s distinctive interiors and architecture to identify patterns we could modernise or reference in new creations.”

Envisaged by Architects 49 International Limited and OMA Asia Hong Kong Limited, a division of the esteemed Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA), renowned for its groundbreaking contributions to architecture and urban planning, the new hotel’s architecture pays homage to the unique style of its predecessor. Its elegant interiors, exquisitely crafted by internationally acclaimed Asian interior design firm, André Fu Studio, seamlessly blend the original hotel’s rich heritage with contemporary Thai aesthetics, incorporating warm colour tones and subtle traditional motifs for a modern interpretation of classic Thai artistry and craftsmanship.

Further honouring the hotel’s storied past, a signature ‘Heritage Floor’ designed by Thai interior design firm P49 Deesign & Associates Co. Ltd captures the spirit of the original property. This floor is adorned with exclusive artworks by local artists, each inspired by the hotel’s legacy.

The reimagined Dusit Thani Bangkok goes beyond design to celebrate its heritage. The original hotel’s iconic golden spire, a beloved landmark, has returned and is now contained within a new, three-times-larger spire. Guests can also admire paintings and murals from the original hotel’s Benjarong Thai Restaurant, including the restaurant’s meticulously preserved main pillars, which were carefully removed and reinstalled in the new hotel’s main lobby. The intricate carved teak ceiling from the same restaurant has also been meticulously reassembled and given a new life within the new hotel.

“By reimagining elements from the original Dusit Thani Bangkok and focusing on exquisite craftsmanship throughout the entire design process – from architecture to décor to furnishings – we’ve woven a connection between the hotel’s past and present, creating a timeless harmony guests will experience throughout the entire new hotel,” said Sriyuksiri.

Additional elements of Dusit Central Park, including ultra-luxury residences (Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside), a state-of-the-art office tower, a high-end retail centre, and an 11,200 sqm Roof Park, are all slated to open in 2025.

Bookings for the new Dusit Thani Bangkok are available now via dusit.com.