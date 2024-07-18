KOTA KINABALU, 19 July 2024: Sabah’s booth at the recently concluded Rutland Global BirdFair, United Kingdom, was a hive of activity, yielding 44 prospects.

The bird fair, which ran from 12 to 14 July saw Sabah Wildlife Resorts securing 19 leads, followed by 1 StopBorneo Wildlife with 14 leads, and Borneo Nature Tours with 11 leads.

Assistant Tourism, Culture, and Environment Datuk Joniston Bangkuai (right) sharing views with Dr John Cordor of the World Pheasant Association. Also in the photo is Sabah Tourism Board chief executive officer Julinus Jimit (left).

The Sabah delegation, led by Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, also engaged with the event’s organiser, the World Pheasant Association, and wildlife writers and travel influencers.

Joniston, who chairs Sabah Tourism Board (STB), said the overwhelming interest garnered at the bird fair affirms Sabah’s rising reputation as a premier birding destination.

“Each prospect garnered is not only a business opportunity but a reflection of STB’s strategic global market positioning, which stresses our commitment to diversifying tourism offerings while conserving our natural heritage.

“Sabah involvement in the Global BirdFair is more than just a milestone in the birdwatching scene, and I am confident Sabah has the capacity to lead the way in responsible birding tourism with its participation.

“This reflects our commitment to the Sabah Maju Jaya development blueprint, where we promote sustainable economic growth and environmental stewardship that boost birdwatching tourism through habitat preservation and enhancing visitor experiences,” he added.

Sabah delegation included STB Chief Executive Officer Julinus Jimit and Sabah Birdwatchers Association President Rod Pudin.

Julinus emphasised Sabah’s consistent presence at the birding event since 2009, ensuring the visibility of Sabah, North Borneo, as a brand and instilling market confidence.

“We are committed to positioning Sabah, North Borneo, as a preferred birding destination globally, offering value for money complemented by the other tourism attractions such as Sabah’s unique wildlife, culture and islands.

“STB will continue to participate in this global event and hope not only to solidify Sabah’s position as a premier birding destination but also to empower Sabah’s rural community via this niche tourism,” he said.

Tourism stakeholders from Sabah who attended the fair under the STB reported that they also received repeat visitors to the state in addition to new visitors.

One StopBorneo Wildlife’ Shavez Cheema commented: “I have attended other travel fairs in New York, Brunei and Germany in the recent past independently, but this event was by far the most productive and effective.

“We gained more prospective buyers from this single event for our grassroots group than all other events combined”, he added, thanking the Sabah Tourism Board for the opportunity.

Meanwhile, one UK bird enthusiast, Nina Morris, who has booked a tour to Sabah in August 2024, commented: “I’m very excited to visit Sabah again after 30 years. I can’t wait to experience the amazing birds and wildlife in Sabah.”

According to the Future Marketing Insight report published in March 2024, the Ornithology Tourism market is valued at USD659.7 billion in 2024.

The top five countries forecasted to have a compound annual growth rate between 5% and 9% are the US, Australia, China, Japan and India towards 2034.For more information on wildlife and birding tourism in Sabah, head to the website www.sabahtourism.com.