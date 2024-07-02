MATTA supports bus crash probe

KUALA LUMPUR, 3 July 2024: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) extends its sympathies to the victims and families affected by the tragic bus accident along the steep road descent from Genting Highlands on 29 June 2024.

MATTA said it was fully committed to the safety and well-being of tourists and urged stringent measures to be taken against those responsible for such incidents. The recent events underscore the critical need for vigilance and accountability within the transport sector.

“We urge the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) to take firm and decisive action against any parties found responsible,” said MATTA President Nigel Wong. “The actions of a few irresponsible individuals or organisations should not tarnish the reputation of the entire tourism industry.

“MATTA stands ready to collaborate closely with MOTAC and other relevant authorities to identify and implement long-term, sustainable solutions to address the root causes affecting various aspects of the industry. By working together, we can enhance safety standards and restore public trust in travel services.”

Meanwhile, Star Online reported on Monday that the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry would “temporarily suspend the licence of the travel agency involved in the Genting Highlands bus crash if investigations revealed that the company failed to comply with standard operating procedures.”

Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing told the Star a comprehensive investigation was underway, including the travel agency and its subsidiary, to identify if there was evidence of a breach of SOPs.

“If the investigation finds that they (the travel agency) are at fault, their licence will be revoked immediately,” he told a press conference after visiting the crash victims at Kuala Lumpur Hospital earlier this week.

Eight victims are currently receiving treatment at the hospital and are reported to be in stable condition. In the incident on Saturday, 29 June, “two Chinese nationals were killed while several others were injured when the tour bus skidded and hit the road divider close to the KM16 marker at Jalan Turun Genting Highlands”. The bus was transferring the tour group to the federal capital.”

(SOURCE: MATTA and Star Online)