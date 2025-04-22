MH content heads for APG’s NDC platform

KUALA LUMPUR, 23 April 2025: APG, a worldwide airline representation network with over 100 offices, is partnering with Malaysia Airlines, Malaysia’s national carrier and Oneworld alliance, to display Malaysia Airlines’ full content via the APG NDC platform.

“Malaysia Airlines is a respected global brand with a rich legacy, and we are honoured to welcome them soon to the APG Platform,”

Photo credit: APG. Malaysia Airlines’ content will be displayed on the APG platform.

APG NDC Executive Product Director Emilie Biggerstaff commented at the MoU signing ceremony with Malaysia Airlines, which was held on the sidelines of the MATTA Travel Fair on 18 April 2025.

She added: “This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of reshaping airline distribution by unlocking the full potential of the NDC — New Distribution Capability introduced by IATA. Together, we aim to offer unprecedented reach, commercial flexibility, and value to the global travel trade, from traditional agents to e-commerce players.”

APG Network APAC Regional Vice President Tunku Iskandar also witnessed the signing.

APG’s office in Malaysia posted on its Facebook page: “The signing of the agreement today marks a significant step in enhancing airline distribution across the travel trade. This partnership will give travel agents access to Malaysia Airlines’ full NDC content through the APG global portal.”

With 36 carriers available and offering the best fares, the APG Platform is a ticketing platform that can assist travel agents in generating additional revenue by enlarging their catalogue and selling air and non-air ancillaries combined. The APG Network promotes and supports the APG Platform in over 150 countries using the newest XML technology and follows all IATA standards.