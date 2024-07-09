Crimson Hotels sets foot in Bhutan

NEW DELHI, 10 July 2024: Crimson Hotels Private Limited, a company that manages luxury and boutique hotels, is expanding its presence in the Kingdom of Bhutan.

The company has opened two new hotels, Econostay Lhaki Yangchak Residency in Thimpu and Econostay Lhaki Yangchak Residency in Paro.

With the addition of these two new Hotels in Bhutan, Crimson now has eight operational hotels in three countries: Bhutan, India and Nepal.

Crimson Hotels Pvt Ltd Director Sandeep Maitraya expressed his excitement about the two new Econostays: “Bhutan represents a significant opportunity for Crimson Hotels to tap into a market that values cultural richness and natural beauty. Our new Econostay properties in Thimpu and Paro will cater to the growing demand for high-quality accommodations in Bhutan, offering travellers unique and memorable experiences. This expansion underscores our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality services in diverse markets while promoting sustainable tourism.”

Econostay Lhaki Yangchak Residency Thimpu will offer 35 rooms and suites, a multi-cuisine restaurant, and meeting and banquet facilities, ideal for both business and leisure travellers.

Econostay Lhaki Yangchak Residency Paro, situated close to the Paro International Airport, will provide 18 rooms and suites, each with a touch of traditional Bhutanese architecture. The property will feature a restaurant serving local and international delicacies, meeting and banquet spaces for up to 150 persons, and a fitness centre.

Both the Econostay, properties are located to offer guests easy access to Bhutan’s key attractions. Thimpu, the capital city, is known for its vibrant culture and historical landmarks, while Paro is famed for its stunning natural beauty and the iconic Paro Taktsang (Tiger’s Nest Monastery).

“We have another 20 Hotels in the construction pipeline right now. The next two years will see the Crimson portfolio announcing another eight new hotels in India, Nepal and Bhutan”, added Maitraya.

The Crimson Hotels portfolio of brand offerings includes Basics Inn & Suites, which offers economy stays; Econostay, which offers mid-market Hotels to patrons; a five-star range of hotels under the “Citron” brand; and a five-star deluxe luxury collection under the Akatsuki Collection.

About Crimson Hotels

Crimson Hotels Pvt Ltd is a full-service hospitality company that provides hotel operations management, branding, development, and pre-opening services.