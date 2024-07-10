BANGKOK, 11 July 2024: Centara Ayutthaya, a new lifestyle hotel nestled in the heart of the historic province, ensures guests exceptional moments with seven highlights to suit everyone.

Ideal Location

Just a short one-hour drive from Bangkok, Centara Ayutthaya is a new destination in the heart of the province. Promising the ultimate convenience, whether for travel, shopping, relaxing, or business, Centara Ayutthaya is just a stone’s throw from the city’s Unesco World Heritage sites and popular tourist destinations. Ayutthaya’s government complex and industrial park are also located nearby.

Ayutthaya’s tallest hotel featuring a rooftop pool and panoramic views

On the rooftop of Ayutthaya’s tallest hotel, with stunning panoramic city views, a vibrant infinity pool awaits workout enthusiasts, or just unwind in a private poolside cabana.

Contemporary design with a touch of historic Ayutthaya

Centara Ayutthaya is a perfect blend of modern design and historic Thai touches. Check out the impressive design based on the concept of Land and River to represent the town’s geographical origin.

Step back in time with the hotel’s structure, inspired by Ayutthaya’s architectural elements, to paint a picture of the old capital through a white rectangular pattern inspired by the stacks of overlapping red bricks from the Ayutthaya era. The eye-catching golden recesses over the facade serve as a time machine taking guests back to the glory of the olden days, while the hotel’s red-brick accents journey through art pieces around the hotel, as well as the elevator hall, corridor carpets and guestrooms.

Guests can immerse in the unique objets d’art exclusively crafted for Centara Ayutthaya; don’t miss especially the glittering Chedi-inspired masterpiece in the lobby that spells the city’s prosperity. Guestrooms are adorned with antique-style lamps, paintings that tell stories of Ayutthaya, and classic wooden latched windows in traditional Thai houses.

Unwind in lush gardens reminiscent of Ayutthaya's olden days. Verdant walkways replicate a winding river, while the garden is decorated with earth-toned balcony-like terracotta tiled walls.

Discover dining variety all in one place

An all-in-one dining haven featuring restaurants, cafés, party spots and rooftop bars for all food lovers.

For foodies, the House of Kin is a contemporary all-day-dining restaurant that serves Ayutthaya delicacies. Outstanding for its tantalising breakfast and special themed buffets, the restaurant is famous for its boat noodles, grilled river prawns, pan-fried egg with toppings, steamed bread with pandan kaya custard and Thai tea custard, soy milk with deep-fried dough stick, and Thai cotton candy wrap.

For café hoppers, The Summer Coffee Company is Ayutthaya’s chicest café with a great variety of freshly roasted coffees, pastries and bakeries, be sure to try the signature Ayutthaya Coffee – a velvety aromatic milky coffee topped with cotton candy, in the cosy café atmosphere or on the garden terrace.

Partygoers can’t miss DIWA. With views of the historic town and the sunset as a backdrop, DIWA, on the hotel’s 20th-floor rooftop by the city’s highest pool, is perfect as a hang-out destination. The restaurant and bar serves creative libations and a variety of Thai-style tapas while guests are serenaded by a live DJ.

Insta-worthy spots

A not-to-be-missed location and lots of insta-worthy spots for content creators.

Let’s journey to Ayutthaya’s olden days via a contemporary Chedi-inspired masterpiece in the lobby and eye-catching red-brick walls connecting the hotel to Central Ayutthaya.

Chic coffee corners at The Summer Coffee Company.

Ayutthaya's highest swimming pool and rooftop bar with a sunset skyline.

Lush gardens and balcony walls with artistic lights and shadows, ideal for nature lovers

Unwind in the guestrooms

Centara Ayutthaya ensures total relaxation with contemporary room designs, where a Thai touch seamlessly blends with modern elements. Watercolour paintings reflect the Ayutthaya way of life, while antique-style lamps, classic wooden latched windows, and red-brick-pattern carpets do magic in the guestrooms.

A favourite corner is the supersized window, where the daybed can serve as an extra bed and a private space for resting, relaxing, or even working.

Every room can accommodate three adults and has a 55-inch LED television with a smartphone mirroring function so guests can enjoy their favourite TV series. Guests can also make the most of the signature Lotus Flower amenities exclusively crafted for Centara Ayutthaya for a restful night.

Pet-friendly hotel with stay-and-play facilities ideal for your furry friends

Various activities have been designed and created for pet owners and their best friends, regardless of their weight, size and breed. After stay-and-play moments in the guestroom, furry friends are welcomed at Wuff & Munch, a pet-friendly café serving special treats and drink menus for guests and their companions.

For more details and to make reservations: Tel: +66 (0) 035 243 555. Email: [email protected]

Website: www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/cay

To learn more about Centara, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com