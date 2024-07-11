MH extends codeshare with China Southern

KUALA LUMPUR 12 July 2024: China Southern Airlines and Malaysia Airlines will expand codeshare flights between cities in China and Malaysia, the airline reported earlier this week.

The new codeshares are active since 10 July on the following routes: Guangzhou-Penang (CAN-PEN), Kuala Lumpur-Beijing Daxing (KUL-PKX) and Kuala Lumpur-Shanghai Pudong (KUL-PVG).

The move follows the recent launch of the carriers’ codeshare flights on the Guangzhou-Kuala Lumpur route, which strengthened connectivity.

China Southern Airlines says it will increase capacity in the Malaysian market to 73 weekly flights to meet the growing travel demand that soared following the introduction of visa-free travel between the two countries.

Malaysia Airlines currently operates 54 weekly flights to China, covering Guangzhou (CAN), Shanghai Pudong (PVG), Beijing Daxing (PKX) and Xiamen (XMN).

China Southern Airlines Deputy Director General of the Commercial Steering Committee and Senior Vice President of the Marketing Division Zhang Dongsheng said: “Under the framework of the “Belt and Road” initiative, China Southern Airlines will continue to leverage its network advantages to explore new opportunities with Malaysia Airlines, and deepen our cooperation in more fields, aiming to bring greater air travel experience for all passengers.”

Malaysia Aviation Group Chief Executive Officer – Airlines Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi said: “By expanding our codeshare agreement, travellers can now enjoy an enhanced travel experience, seamlessly connecting to more destinations with greater convenience and flexibility. This is especially beneficial with the current visa-free policy for Malaysian and Chinese travellers to travel between the two countries, making it easier to discover and appreciate the rich cultures and attractions they offer.”