SINGAPORE, 10 July 2024: Emirates offers a mid-year reboot for all travellers this July, with special fares from Singapore to Dubai and Europe.

From now until 21 July 2024, travellers can look forward to attractive flight deals to Dubai, London, Paris, Milan, and more, valid for travel until 31 January 2025.

Featured destinations and starting fares

*The sales period for Melbourne fares ends on 16 July 2024.

The holiday begins inflight, with Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system offering over 6,500 channels of movies, TV shows, music, and games on demand and in multiple languages. Once they sign up to join Emirates Skywards, all passengers can also enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi connectivity onboard and savour the flavours of their destinations through multicourse meals and complimentary drinks.

Emirates has rounded up some hidden gems in these popular featured destinations for a unique adventure. Emirates currently operates 28 flights per week from Singapore to Dubai and flies to more than 130 destinations across six continents.

London

Photo via Hampstead Heath’s official X page

Explore the historic and tranquil neighbourhood of Hampstead, home to some of the best outdoor swimming spots in London, including three natural bathing ponds. Visitors can frolic in the natural waters while enjoying the panoramic view of the London skyline or picnic along the surrounding grasslands and meadows. The Hampstead Ponds are open to the public all year round and are a must-visit for travellers seeking a different kind of London experience. For a glimpse into the literature, history, and culture of the United Kingdom, travellers can also include the British Library in their itinerary. The National Library of the United Kingdom is one of the largest libraries in the world, and it houses over 170 million items, including Shakespeare’s First Folio and original manuscripts by authors like Jane Austen.

Paris

Photo by Marie Dehayes on Unsplash

For a more local and offbeat experience of Paris, take a stroll or a boat ride along the Canal Saint-Martin, the quieter and more laid-back counterpart of the River Seine. The 4.5km canal, which 2km is underground, interweaves through charming boutiques, cafes, and vibrant neighbourhoods. It also boasts iconic canal locks, footbridges, and swing bridges. For a picturesque slice of Parisian life, travellers can head to the Cité des Fleurs (City of Flowers), a pedestrian street in the 17th arrondissement of Paris. Tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city, the cobblestoned street is lined with quaint and colourful houses teeming with beautiful flowers and trees.

Milan

Photo via Fondazione Prada

While a cemetery is unlikely to top any traveller’s bucket list, the Cimitero Monumentale (Monumental Cemetery) is worth a visit. An impressive outdoor museum spanning 250,000 square metres, it is known for its sculptures, monuments, and tombs created by various renowned artists and architects. Guided tours are available for those who wish to explore the cemetery’s history and artistic heritage. Cinephiles and dessert aficionados can check out Bar Luce, a café designed by film director Wes Anderson. Inspired by the Italian pop culture of the 1950s and 1960s, the bar’s design pays homage to the city and the Milanese cafes of the past.

Dubai

Photo via Dubai Design Week’s official Facebook page

For those looking to take a creative break, the Dubai Design Week returns from 5 to 10 November 2024. From architecture product design to graphic design and interiors, this edition will focus on designing for a sustainable future, with exhibitions, marketplaces, and workshops taking place at Dubai Design District.

Emirates passengers flying to, through, or back to Dubai can enjoy more for less with My Emirates Pass. Leveraging their boarding passes, passengers can unlock exclusive discounts at a wide range of retail, leisure, and dining establishments, as well as top attractions and luxury spas across Dubai and the UAE. From now till 30 September 2024, Emirates customers can experience Dubai’s bucket-list attractions, including thrilling water parks and the world’s highest observation deck at Burj Khalifa At The Top, with discounts on admission tickets. They simply need to present a physical or digital boarding pass along with a valid form of identification at participating venues to access the deals and discounts.

In addition, travellers who purchase an Emirates return ticket in First Class or Business Class from now till 21 July 2024 will be able to enjoy a complimentary two-night stay at the 5-star luxury hotel JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai while those travelling in Premium Economy Class or Economy Class can enjoy a complimentary one-night stay. This special offer is valid for all return tickets to or stopping over in Dubai for more than 24 hours for travel dates until 15 September 2024.

For more information on the offers available, visit https://www.emirates.com/sg/english/book/featured-fares/ .