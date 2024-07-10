AirAsia flies on cinema screens in India

KUALA LUMPUR, 11 July 2024: AirAsia is expanding its flight network between India and popular destinations in Asia and Australia and beyond by connecting 16 cities in India to over 130 destinations across its network via Malaysia and Thailand.

In line with its expansion in the Indian travel market, AirAsia will bring an innovative “cinematic in-flight” experience for movie-goers to selected cinemas across India to showcase its diverse and unique destinations as part of the movie-goers’ experience.

The collaboration will enhance AirAsia’s outreach via more than 130 cinemas across 12 cities over the next six months. As part of this initiative, movie-goers will stand the chance to win AirAsia flights to anywhere across its network. AirAsia will also collaborate with more than 130 local travel content creators to showcase its destinations in Asia, Australia, and beyond, spanning bustling cities, serene beaches, historic landmarks, and vibrant local cultures.

Supporting post-pandemic travel recovery, AirAsia has actively expanded routes for India in 2024, providing direct connectivity to two of its major Asian hubs, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Bangkok in Thailand, as a gateway to over 130 destinations worldwide. It serves an extensive network of cities, including Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Visakhapatnam, Trivandrum, Chennai, Tiruchirapalli, and Hyderabad, among others. Additionally, AirAsia will launch new flights from Guwahati, Kozhikode, and Lucknow to Kuala Lumpur and Tiruchirapalli to Bangkok in the coming weeks.

Beyond India, AirAsia recently opened new routes to Almaty in Central Asia in March and Nairobi in Africa just last week, connecting travellers affordably from across the Asian region to vibrant new destinations via a short stopover in Kuala Lumpur.

AirAsia’s Chief Commercial Officer Paul Carroll said: “AirAsia is grateful for the support of our guests in India, which has made us the largest foreign airline by network in the country. Since early 2024, we have expanded our network in India with 10 additional routes, bringing the total to 26 routes from India to Malaysia and Thailand. Operating over 20 daily flights across 16 cities, AirAsia counts as one of the top airlines with the highest number of weekly flights to and from India. Our ongoing network and fleet growth post-pandemic will benefit our guests through great value fares, choice, and connectivity, leveraging one of the largest low-cost networks reaching over 130 destinations across Asia, Australia and beyond.

“Today, we are excited to unveil an innovative partnership with Qube Cinemas, a leader in digital cinema technology, to elevate AirAsia’s brand presence in the market. Soon, the immersive AirAsia ‘cinematic in-flight’ experience will be in 130 cinemas across India for six months, and we’re really looking forward to connecting more meaningfully with movie-goers who are also travel lovers through this initiative.”